'Dark sky magic' promised on guided Norfolk Broads walks

Published: 4:26 PM September 16, 2021

Guided walks will be part of the Norfolk Coast Dark Skies Festival. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

The Norfolk Broads is being opened for an evening of "magic" as part of a festival.

The Broads Authority is putting on two nights of guided tours which showcase the natural "dark sky magic" of How Hill Nature Reserve as part of the Norfolk Coast Dark Skies Festival.

Wildlife enthusiasts, Jon Tyler and Nick Sanderson, will guide visitors on an exploration of the Broads by night.

The walks will take place on Saturday, September 25, and Saturday, October 9, from 7pm to 9pm.

The Broads Authority said the woodland and marsh will be as visitors "have never seen them before", with the chance of seeing owls, glow worms and other creatures.

Mr Sanderson said: "For most of us, the countryside night-scape is a strange world where everything is the same; yet it can look, sound and feel completely different.

“Out there are creatures we rarely see to be encountered, magical light tricks to be discovered and night-sky wonders to be revealed; all only a short distance from our homes.”

Tickets are £6 for adults and £5 for under-16s. Visitors must book via the Toad Hole Cottage Information Centre by email or phone.