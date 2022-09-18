News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of Norfolk's best kept secrets waiting to be discovered

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:00 AM September 18, 2022
The OB Café boasts a large outdoor seating area with a heated tent too.  

The café overlooking the lake at Old Buckenham Country Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

From beaches and rivers to parks and woodland, there are so many beautiful places to visit in Norfolk. 

Here are seven of the county's best secret spots where you can escape the hustle and bustle. 

Old Buckenham Country Park has revealed plans to expand. Picture: Old Buckenham Country Park

Old Buckenham Country Park is 32 acres with two lakes - Credit: Archant

1. Old Buckenham Country Park

This park, which was previously agricultural land, was transformed by Ben Devlin when he took it on in 2019.

The 32-acre site welcomes campers as well as walkers and has two natural lakes, hundreds of trees, a pick-your-own bouquet garden and a café.

An afternoon tea from Heydon Tea Rooms and pictured is the sandwiches

An afternoon tea from Heydon Tea Rooms - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

2. Heydon

An unspoilt village off the beaten track, Heydon has a charming tea room, bakery, pub and a collection of small artisan businesses.

With old cottages and quiet roads, this village is situated next to Heydon Hall - a privately owned home that opens its park to visitors.

Pingo Trail. Photo: The Brecks Partnership.

The Pingo Trail is a prehistoric walk through ponds - Credit: Archant

3. The Pingo Trail

Between Thetford and Watton is this prehistoric pathway. It is eight miles long and is great for spotting wildlife.

The trail winds through woodland around 300 ancient ponds - called pingos - some of which are thought to be at least 10,000 years old.

A quiet corner of Gooderstone Water Gardens with four of the linking bridges in sight. City:Gooder

Gooderstone Water Gardens is a tranquil spot. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

4. Gooderstone Water Gardens

This tranquil six-acre garden in west Norfolk is full of waterways and trees with a nature trail and a tearoom.

Entry costs £8 for adults and is free for accompanied children under 16. 

Open all year, the water gardens change through the seasons - perfect for garden lovers, photographers and artists.

The Black Tower, part of the city wall, stands proud at the top of Carrow Hill. Picture: DENISE BRAD

The Black Tower is part of the Norwich city wall ruins - Credit: Denise Bradley

5. The Black Tower

Part of the city wall ruins, the Black Tower in Norwich's Carrow Hill is the largest of the intermediate towers.

The defences date from between the 13th and 14th centuries and were once the longest circuit of urban defences in England.

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

6. The Broads

Though the Broads as a whole are well known, there are lots of places along the waterway waiting to be found.

There are tucked-away spots like the Weirs and gems with far-stretching views like Stokesby.

Thprnham

Thornham beach can only be accessed by a 30-minute walk - Credit: Chris Bishop

7. Thornham

One of north Norfolk's more remote beaches is Thornham, with gentle dunes and sandy shores.

This dog-friendly beach is accessed by walking half an hour from the village of Thornham.

