7 beaches in Norfolk that you can walk your dog on this summer

Here are seven beaches in Norfolk where you can walk your dog this summer - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With summer now here and temperatures soaring, many people love a trip to the beach at this time of year.

But not all sandy spots welcome dogs during the summer months while people are trying to sunbathe or splash in the water.

But if you do want to take your canines and go for a stroll, we've picked out seven beaches in Norfolk where you can do just that this summer.

1. Old Hunstanton

Beach huts at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Ian Burt

Old Hunstanton beach is a popular choice among dog walkers in Norfolk - allowing for beloved canines to explore the sands at their leisure.

Unlike the main Hunstanton beach which has some restrictions in place, dogs are free to roam and enjoy the area as they please.

2. Holme-next-the-sea

Dogs could soon have to be kept on leads on the beach at Holme - Credit: Chris Bishop

The picturesque beach is more secluded than Old Hunstanton but is equally as popular among dog walkers.

Holme-next-the-sea beach is relaxing and is a good option for long walks or a day with the family.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is currently consulting over whether dogs should be kept on leads between March and August when rare birds breed.

3. Caister

Caister-on-Sea beach. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With a long stretch of sand, Caister is a popular choice among dog walkers.

Caister beach is backed by sand dunes and sea defences and is closely located to Haven Holiday Park which makes it ideal for holidaymakers.

4. Holkham

The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Holkham beach stretches for miles at low tide and on hot days the pinewoods provide some welcome cool shade.

There are no restrictions for dog walkers but people are urged to be mindful of nesting birds in the area within the pine forest and sand dunes.

5. Happisburgh

Cart Gap beach in Happisburgh.

Situated on the north Norfolk coast, Happisburgh beach is considered one of the county's coastal gems.

People are free to explore miles of sand with their dogs which has an impressive backdrop to the beach with its red and white lighthouse and St Mary's Church.

6. Winterton

May 2020 was the driest and sunniest May on record in East Anglia. Pictured: People enjoying the beach at Winterton-on-Sea as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

People are welcome to bring their dogs to Winterton beach to enjoy a day out.

A traditional family-friendly beach that is all about sand and sea, Winterton offers acres of sandy mounds for pooches to stretch their legs.

7. Wells

The beach huts at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Having been once voted as one of the most dog-friendly beaches in the country, Wells beach is vast and open which allows people to walk for miles.

Dogs are free to explore the beach, with the exception of a 200-yard stretch between May and September.