Norfolk beaches named among best for winter walks in UK

A walk around Blakeney Point has been named as one of the best winter walks in the UK - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Beaches in Norfolk have been named among the best in the UK for winter walks.

Blakeney, Cley, Holme and Thornham offer some of the best opportunities for beach strolls in the country, according to The Sunday Times.

The publication recommended 30 beach walks to try this winter, in a list complied by chief travel writer Chris Haslam.

The eight-mile round trip to Blakeney Point from Cley was praised for its abundance of grey seals and also for the chance to see and hear the "rattle of the surf on the stones", which was said to "drown out conversations".

The opportunity for a picnic in the dunes, and a stay in the Blakeney Hotel was also mentioned as highlights on offer during the walk.

The Norfolk Coast Path has been recommended as a great place for a winter walk. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

In west Norfolk, the 15 mile walk from Shepherd's Port to Holme was described as a "lonely, elemental experience of endless sands fading into vast skies that flicker with millions of seabirds".

A shorter option along the Norfolk Coast Path from Thornham was also mentioned as a brilliant walk at this time of year.