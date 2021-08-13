9 things to do in Norfolk over the August bank holiday weekend
- Credit: The Empire Great Yarmouth
From a summer gift fair to a family music festival, there are lots of brilliant events running in Norfolk over the August bank holiday weekend.
1. What: Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair, North Creake
Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, NR21 9LF
When: August 28, 10am-4pm
Cost: Free entry and parking
Over 70 stalls will be at the Summer Gift Fair, with a wide range of high quality products and presents on offer.
This will include artisan textiles, handmade cushions and lampshades, glass art, decorative china, children’s clothing and jewellery,
Creake Abbey is operating with Covid-19 safety measures in place, including a one-way system and face coverings are required indoors.
Most Read
- 1 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
- 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
- 3 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
- 4 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 5 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 6 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 7 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
- 8 Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two
- 9 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
- 10 Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people
2. What: Circus Cabaret Lates, Norwich
Where: Norwich School (Playing Field), The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DD
When: August 24-30, various times
Cost: From £17, norwichtheatre.org
Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, and Lost in Translation Circus brought back outdoor season Interlude in July after its success last summer.
This year it takes place in the historic Norwich Cathedral Close, after moving from Chapelfield Gardens, and Lost in Translation Circus will perform Circus Cabaret Lates during the final week at the end of August.
The show will combine circus, modern burlesque and comedy with performers from different art forms and backgrounds.
3. What: Open Air Film and Street Food Festival, Norwich
Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU
When: August 26-28, various times
Cost: Adults (16+): £9.50, free child ticket (aged 5-15) with a paying adult on children's films, under-4s: free, additional children and students (with valid ID): £6, picnic passes also available, (plus booking fee for all tickets), pup.mhtickets.com/browse
Over the August bank holiday weekend there are 10 films to choose from, which will be shown on a huge LED screen, including The Greatest Showman, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Lion King remake.
The event will also have a range of street food vendors, including Natural Born Grillers, Elsie's Pizza and Phat Khao.
On Sunday, August 29 there is more fun to be had with Bop in Eaton Park for children from 11.30am to 3.30pm, featuring Joe Ringer's Kidz Pop Party and Pop Divas Live!
In the evening will be event 80s Music Live in Eaton Park, running from 4pm to 9pm, which will include Joe Ringer's eight-piece band and acoustic trio the Avi80rs - buy tickets for both Sunday events on the website above.
4. What: Maui Waui Festival, Gressenhall
Where: Hill Farm, Gressenhall, Dereham, NR19 2NR
When: August 27 to 29
Cost: Day tickets: adults: £50-£65, teens (14-17): £35/weekend ticket (including camping): adults: £118, teens: £60 - under-13s are free but you still need to book. You can also buy tickets from retailers in Norfolk and Waveney - see list or buy online at mauiwauievents.co.uk/mauiwauifestival
The Maui Waui Festival has been bringing music, performance and arts to Leiston in Suffolk for the last eight years and it attracts around 5,000 people.
In 2021, it will take place at a new Norfolk location in Gressenhall and there will be more than 100 bands performing over the three days, including Peatbog Faeries and the Dub Pistols.
On Sunday it is Americana Day, with a special stage hosting some of the UK's leading performers of country, blues, bluegrass and American folk music, including the legendary Hank Wangford.
Maui Waui is a family friendly festival, with a huge kids area and free activities throughout the event, including wacky racing, craft sessions, bouncy castles, bubble craft, storytelling and lots more.
5. What: Cory Band in Concert, Norwich
Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: August 29, 3pm
Cost: £15, email administration@eabba.org.uk or telephone 01449 672600 or 07934 169721
The East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and to celebrate the occasion it is presenting a concert by the Cory Band from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales.
The Cory Band is the most successful contesting brass band of the 21st Century and has been ranked number one in the world for the last 13 consecutive years.
A highlight of the concert will be the premiere of the march ‘The Triple Crown’, composed by the band’s musical director Philip Harper.
6. What: The Empire, Great Yarmouth
Where: The Empire, Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HF
When: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays: 12pm-10pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm-12pm
Cost: Free entry and no pre-booking required
The Empire, owned by the Jay family also behind the Hippodrome Circus, reopened for the first time since 2008 earlier this summer.
It has been transformed into a live music and street food venue, with a range of local vendors, and it also offers craft beers.
Live music nights are normally on Thursdays, but for the August bank holiday there will be performances on Saturday and Sunday too.
7. What: Norfolk Plant Heritage Plant Fair, Hethersett
Where: Hethersett Village Hall, Back Lane, NR9 3JJ
Wen: August 29, 10am-1pm
Cost: £1
The Norfolk Plant Heritage Group, formed in 1989, encourages its members to grow historic, unusual and threatened plants and to ensure a rich horticultural environment for future generations.
At the plant fair, there will be exhibitors from nurseries across East Anglia and further afield, with the chance to buy lots of interesting plants at reasonable prices.
There will be plants for small gardens, large gardens and even tropical gardens.
8. What: Book Sale, Cley
Where: St Margaret's Church, Cley, NR25 7TT
When: August 29 and August 30, 10am-4pm
Cost: Free entry
The Friends of Cley Church are holding a huge book sale over the August bank holiday weekend in St Margaret's Church.
There will be live music and a local historian to tell visitors more about this beautiful historic church.
There will also be teas, scones, cakes and Pimm's on offer at the event.
9. What: Red Rooster Festival, Euston
Where: Euston Hall, Euston, IP24 2QW
When: August 27 to 29
Cost: Weekend ticket with camping: £89.50, Sunday ticket with one night of camping: £55, under-12s: up to two free with a paying adult (needs to be booked), family camping pass add-on: £10, (plus booking fee for all tickets), redrooster.org.uk
Red Rooster Festival takes place just south of Thetford, across the border in Suffolk, and it celebrates county, blues and rock and roll music.
The line-up includes Richard Hawley, Jade Bird, Ida Mae and Ian Siegal and it is also great for families, with activities including carnival games and den building.
Food and drink is also a big part of the event, with street food stalls and the new Red Roaster BBQ Pit Arena, with demonstrations throughout the weekend.