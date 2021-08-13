9 things to do in Norfolk over the August bank holiday weekend

Published: 4:55 PM August 13, 2021

Inside The Empire on Great Yarmouth seafront, which has reopened as a music and street food venue and will be open over the August bank holiday weekend. - Credit: The Empire Great Yarmouth

From a summer gift fair to a family music festival, there are lots of brilliant events running in Norfolk over the August bank holiday weekend.

Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair takes place this August. - Credit: Creake Abbey

1. What: Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair, North Creake

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, NR21 9LF

When: August 28, 10am-4pm

Cost: Free entry and parking

Over 70 stalls will be at the Summer Gift Fair, with a wide range of high quality products and presents on offer.

This will include artisan textiles, handmade cushions and lampshades, glass art, decorative china, children’s clothing and jewellery,



Creake Abbey is operating with Covid-19 safety measures in place, including a one-way system and face coverings are required indoors.

Lost in Translation Circus brings Circus Cabaret Lates to the Interlude in the Close big top tent. - Credit: Norwich Theatre

2. What: Circus Cabaret Lates, Norwich

Where: Norwich School (Playing Field), The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DD

When: August 24-30, various times

Cost: From £17, norwichtheatre.org

Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, and Lost in Translation Circus brought back outdoor season Interlude in July after its success last summer.

This year it takes place in the historic Norwich Cathedral Close, after moving from Chapelfield Gardens, and Lost in Translation Circus will perform Circus Cabaret Lates during the final week at the end of August.

The show will combine circus, modern burlesque and comedy with performers from different art forms and backgrounds.

The Open Air Film and Street Food Festival is coming to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

3. What: Open Air Film and Street Food Festival, Norwich

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: August 26-28, various times

Cost: Adults (16+): £9.50, free child ticket (aged 5-15) with a paying adult on children's films, under-4s: free, additional children and students (with valid ID): £6, picnic passes also available, (plus booking fee for all tickets), pup.mhtickets.com/browse

Over the August bank holiday weekend there are 10 films to choose from, which will be shown on a huge LED screen, including The Greatest Showman, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Lion King remake.

The event will also have a range of street food vendors, including Natural Born Grillers, Elsie's Pizza and Phat Khao.

On Sunday, August 29 there is more fun to be had with Bop in Eaton Park for children from 11.30am to 3.30pm, featuring Joe Ringer's Kidz Pop Party and Pop Divas Live!

In the evening will be event 80s Music Live in Eaton Park, running from 4pm to 9pm, which will include Joe Ringer's eight-piece band and acoustic trio the Avi80rs - buy tickets for both Sunday events on the website above.

Getting into the festival vibe at Maui Waui Festival 2019 - Credit: Jerry Tye

4. What: Maui Waui Festival, Gressenhall

Where: Hill Farm, Gressenhall, Dereham, NR19 2NR

When: August 27 to 29

Cost: Day tickets: adults: £50-£65, teens (14-17): £35/weekend ticket (including camping): adults: £118, teens: £60 - under-13s are free but you still need to book. You can also buy tickets from retailers in Norfolk and Waveney - see list or buy online at mauiwauievents.co.uk/mauiwauifestival

The Maui Waui Festival has been bringing music, performance and arts to Leiston in Suffolk for the last eight years and it attracts around 5,000 people.

In 2021, it will take place at a new Norfolk location in Gressenhall and there will be more than 100 bands performing over the three days, including Peatbog Faeries and the Dub Pistols.

On Sunday it is Americana Day, with a special stage hosting some of the UK's leading performers of country, blues, bluegrass and American folk music, including the legendary Hank Wangford.

Maui Waui is a family friendly festival, with a huge kids area and free activities throughout the event, including wacky racing, craft sessions, bouncy castles, bubble craft, storytelling and lots more.

The East Anglian Brass Band Association is presenting a concert by The Cory Band from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales. - Credit: Contributed

5. What: Cory Band in Concert, Norwich

Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: August 29, 3pm

Cost: £15, email administration@eabba.org.uk or telephone 01449 672600 or 07934 169721

The East Anglian Brass Band Association celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and to celebrate the occasion it is presenting a concert by the Cory Band from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales.

The Cory Band is the most successful contesting brass band of the 21st Century and has been ranked number one in the world for the last 13 consecutive years.

A highlight of the concert will be the premiere of the march ‘The Triple Crown’, composed by the band’s musical director Philip Harper.

Millie and Jack were enjoying drinks inside the newly opened venue. - Credit: James Weeds

6. What: The Empire, Great Yarmouth

Where: The Empire, Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HF

When: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays: 12pm-10pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm-12pm

Cost: Free entry and no pre-booking required

The Empire, owned by the Jay family also behind the Hippodrome Circus, reopened for the first time since 2008 earlier this summer.

It has been transformed into a live music and street food venue, with a range of local vendors, and it also offers craft beers.

Live music nights are normally on Thursdays, but for the August bank holiday there will be performances on Saturday and Sunday too.

A plant sale is taking place in Hethersett over the August bank holiday weekend. - Credit: dmf87/iStock/Getty Images Plus

7. What: Norfolk Plant Heritage Plant Fair, Hethersett

Where: Hethersett Village Hall, Back Lane, NR9 3JJ

Wen: August 29, 10am-1pm

Cost: £1

The Norfolk Plant Heritage Group, formed in 1989, encourages its members to grow historic, unusual and threatened plants and to ensure a rich horticultural environment for future generations.

At the plant fair, there will be exhibitors from nurseries across East Anglia and further afield, with the chance to buy lots of interesting plants at reasonable prices.

There will be plants for small gardens, large gardens and even tropical gardens.

A huge book sale is taking place at St Margaret's Church in Cley. - Credit: Contributed

8. What: Book Sale, Cley

Where: St Margaret's Church, Cley, NR25 7TT

When: August 29 and August 30, 10am-4pm

Cost: Free entry

The Friends of Cley Church are holding a huge book sale over the August bank holiday weekend in St Margaret's Church.

There will be live music and a local historian to tell visitors more about this beautiful historic church.

There will also be teas, scones, cakes and Pimm's on offer at the event.

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the Red Rooster Festival Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

9. What: Red Rooster Festival, Euston

Where: Euston Hall, Euston, IP24 2QW

When: August 27 to 29

Cost: Weekend ticket with camping: £89.50, Sunday ticket with one night of camping: £55, under-12s: up to two free with a paying adult (needs to be booked), family camping pass add-on: £10, (plus booking fee for all tickets), redrooster.org.uk

Red Rooster Festival takes place just south of Thetford, across the border in Suffolk, and it celebrates county, blues and rock and roll music.

The line-up includes Richard Hawley, Jade Bird, Ida Mae and Ian Siegal and it is also great for families, with activities including carnival games and den building.

Food and drink is also a big part of the event, with street food stalls and the new Red Roaster BBQ Pit Arena, with demonstrations throughout the weekend.