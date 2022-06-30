Nominees announced for the Norfolk Arts Awards 2022

From musical theatre to new writing, the nominees have been announced for the Norfolk Arts Awards 2022.

The event will return on Saturday, November 5 to celebrate the very best of arts and culture from around the county.

It will be held at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts and presented by Susie Fowler-Watt of BBC Look East and ITV Anglia’s Becky Jago.

As part of the awards 10th anniversary, the event's producers were delighted to open up more categories for voting by the public and the results are below.

1. THE BUSINESS & THE ARTS AWARD

Sponsored by St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School

Norfolk Creations. - Credit: Supplied

NORFOLK CREATIONS

Enabling local artists, artisans and crafters to showcase their work through pop-up exhibitions throughout the year, working with galleries and venues around Norfolk.

Norfolk Arts and Crafts Shop. - Credit: Supplied

NORTH NORFOLK CRAFTS & GIFT SHOP

Based in Bacton, the Crafts and Gifts Shop is filled with an array of beautifully hand-crafted items created by a group of more than 20 local artisan crafters.

2. THE DICK CONDON THEATRE AWARD

Sponsored by The Garage

Romeo & Juliet - Credit: Supplied

MADDERMARKET THEATRE & UEA: Romeo and Juliet

A rural Norfolk pub stood as the setting for Romeo and Juliet, a debut co-production between The Maddermarket and UEA.

fEAST Theatre. - Credit: Supplied

fEAST THEATRE: 10th Anniversary Season

3 plays, 14 venues, 48 performances, 3,000 miles and 100 years of Norfolk history. fEast Theatre celebrated their 10th anniversary with more funny, sad, accessible and life-affirming stories from the East.

3. THE VISUAL ARTS AWARD

In Association with Norwich University of the Arts

Will Teather - Credit: Supplied

WILL TEATHER

Will Teather has worked from his Norwich studio for more than 15 years, exhibiting across East Anglia and internationally.

Norwich Dandies. - Credit: Antony Kelly

NORWICH DANDIES

A community driven arts collective, making group work with people from hard-to-reach LGBTQIA+, feminist, mental health and disabled communities.

4. THE JARROLD NEW WRITING AWARD

Sponsored by the John Jarrold Trust

James McDermott - Credit: Supplied

JAMES McDERMOTT

A writer whose work includes local plays The Birds & The Bees, Robin Good: The Politico-Panto, Ghosted, Senseless, Time & Tide, Rubber Ring, and poetry books Manatomy and Erased.

Amie M Marie. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

AMIE M MARIE

A queer and disabled comedian, artist, and playwright. Her play Scrounge is about the traumatic and violent bureaucratic welfare processes in the UK.

5. THE MUSIC AWARD

Sponsored by Norwich School

Your Choir - Credit: Supplied

YOUR CHOIR

Launched in January 2022, Your Choir has fast become embedded in the local community, running choirs in Hunstanton, Kings Lynn and Wisbech.

Bertie Anderson Haggart - Credit: Fourth Wall Photography

POPPYLAND SONGS by BERTIE ANDERSON HAGGART

Bertie is a musician and composer from North Norfolk. Inspired by journals found in the house where Bertie grew up, she composed a song cycle using the words of Poppyland residents.

6. THE BROADCAST & MEDIA AWARD

Sponsored by the University of East Anglia

Kitty Perrin - Credit: Colleen Lee visualsbycolleen.com

KITTY PERRIN

First entering the world of broadcasting as a local musician in 2019, Kitty has spent three years working with BBC Voices as a presenter and producer for BBC Music Introducing in Norfolk and The Social.

Norwich-based Future Radio. - Credit: Future Radio

FUTURE RADIO

Norwich’s community radio station and part of the charity Future Projects, with more than 70 local volunteers creating and presenting shows.

7. DR FRANK BATES DANCE & MUSICAL THEATRE AWARD

Sponsored by Jane Hawksley, relative of Dr Frank Bates

Teachers and students of DPA Performing Arts Academy celebrate the opening of their new studios. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

DPA PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY

An independent, semi-vocational theatre school based in Gorleston.

East Norfolk Sixth Form Performing Arts Department. - Credit: Supplied

EAST NORFOLK SIXTH FORM COLLEGE: PERFORMING ARTS DEPARTMENT

Celebrating 40 years of being a specialist sixth form institution, EN has a thriving performing arts department led by a dedicated team.

8.THE DIVERSITY AWARD

Sponsored by Norwich Arts Centre

JMC Anderson - Credit: Supplied

JMCANDERSON

An artist, community curator and facilitator who is interested in collective thinking, the communication of language and finding your place and belonging as a citizen.

Frozen Light - Credit: Supplied

FROZEN LIGHT

Nationwide leaders in the creation of innovative, bold and original multi-sensory theatre for adult audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

9. THE EDUCATION & COMMUNITY AWARD

Sponsored by Norwich Theatre

Alyona Hogg of Art 4 Youth at the Young Norfolk Arts Trust exhibition at The Forum. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

ART4YOUTH: NORWICH ART SCHOOL

A Norwich based not-for-profit art school for children and young people aged 7 to 16 years old.

Students from Paston College on location while making their film about north Norfolk's Deep History Coast. - Credit: Paston College

PASTON COLLEGE: NORFOLK DEEP HISTORY COAST FILM

Paston College students worked with Kick the Dust Project and Creative Collisions to create a film inspired by Norfolk’s Deep History Coast.

10. THE EDP PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

In association with the Eastern Daily Press

BEST INDIVIDUAL

Trina Lee and Emily Penman-Lee - Credit: Supplied

Trina is a fully qualified ISTD dance teacher and founded her dance school Noise and Chance in December 2001. Emily trained at the Arts Educational Schools in London and her teaching career spans 12 years in 12 genres of dance, drama and singing tuition.

KATIE BIRD

One of the co-founders of Magic Floor Productions who produces a wide variety of work including theatrical productions, school theatre and a writers’ group.

BEST SMALL ORGANISATION

Noise and Chance School of Dance. - Credit: Supplied

NOISE & CHANCE SCHOOL OF DANCE

A dance school based in King’s Lynn offering 15 genres of dance tuition and theatrical development.

Norfolk Creations. - Credit: Supplied

NORFOLK CREATIONS

Enabling local artists, artisans and crafters to showcase their work through pop-up exhibitions throughout the year, working with galleries and venues around Norfolk.

BEST LARGE ORGANISATION

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

ORMISTON VICTORY ACADEMY: VICTORY FAÇADE

The performing arts department at Ormiston Victory Academy based in Costessey.

Echo Youth Theatre's production of Quick-Brewed Macbeth - the three witches (C) Echo Youth Theatre - Credit: (C) Echo Youth Theatre

ECHO YOUTH THEATRE

Providing challenging and varied theatre experiences for young people, EYT works with some of Norfolk’s most talented creative teams to provide high quality productions and workshops.