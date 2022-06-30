Nominees announced for the Norfolk Arts Awards 2022
- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography
From musical theatre to new writing, the nominees have been announced for the Norfolk Arts Awards 2022.
The event will return on Saturday, November 5 to celebrate the very best of arts and culture from around the county.
It will be held at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts and presented by Susie Fowler-Watt of BBC Look East and ITV Anglia’s Becky Jago.
As part of the awards 10th anniversary, the event's producers were delighted to open up more categories for voting by the public and the results are below.
1. THE BUSINESS & THE ARTS AWARD
Sponsored by St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School
NORFOLK CREATIONS
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'
- 2 Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns
- 3 Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home
- 4 Lakeside proposal gone wrong watched by millions on TikTok
- 5 Princess Anne receives warm welcome at Royal Norfolk Show
- 6 Cannabis factory discovered in Norwich home after police raid
- 7 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
- 8 Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale
- 9 Gallery of pictures from the Royal Norfolk Show's first day
- 10 Traffic easing on first day of Royal Norfolk Show after earlier delays
Enabling local artists, artisans and crafters to showcase their work through pop-up exhibitions throughout the year, working with galleries and venues around Norfolk.
NORTH NORFOLK CRAFTS & GIFT SHOP
Based in Bacton, the Crafts and Gifts Shop is filled with an array of beautifully hand-crafted items created by a group of more than 20 local artisan crafters.
2. THE DICK CONDON THEATRE AWARD
Sponsored by The Garage
MADDERMARKET THEATRE & UEA: Romeo and Juliet
A rural Norfolk pub stood as the setting for Romeo and Juliet, a debut co-production between The Maddermarket and UEA.
fEAST THEATRE: 10th Anniversary Season
3 plays, 14 venues, 48 performances, 3,000 miles and 100 years of Norfolk history. fEast Theatre celebrated their 10th anniversary with more funny, sad, accessible and life-affirming stories from the East.
3. THE VISUAL ARTS AWARD
In Association with Norwich University of the Arts
WILL TEATHER
Will Teather has worked from his Norwich studio for more than 15 years, exhibiting across East Anglia and internationally.
NORWICH DANDIES
A community driven arts collective, making group work with people from hard-to-reach LGBTQIA+, feminist, mental health and disabled communities.
4. THE JARROLD NEW WRITING AWARD
Sponsored by the John Jarrold Trust
JAMES McDERMOTT
A writer whose work includes local plays The Birds & The Bees, Robin Good: The Politico-Panto, Ghosted, Senseless, Time & Tide, Rubber Ring, and poetry books Manatomy and Erased.
AMIE M MARIE
A queer and disabled comedian, artist, and playwright. Her play Scrounge is about the traumatic and violent bureaucratic welfare processes in the UK.
5. THE MUSIC AWARD
Sponsored by Norwich School
YOUR CHOIR
Launched in January 2022, Your Choir has fast become embedded in the local community, running choirs in Hunstanton, Kings Lynn and Wisbech.
POPPYLAND SONGS by BERTIE ANDERSON HAGGART
Bertie is a musician and composer from North Norfolk. Inspired by journals found in the house where Bertie grew up, she composed a song cycle using the words of Poppyland residents.
6. THE BROADCAST & MEDIA AWARD
Sponsored by the University of East Anglia
KITTY PERRIN
First entering the world of broadcasting as a local musician in 2019, Kitty has spent three years working with BBC Voices as a presenter and producer for BBC Music Introducing in Norfolk and The Social.
FUTURE RADIO
Norwich’s community radio station and part of the charity Future Projects, with more than 70 local volunteers creating and presenting shows.
7. DR FRANK BATES DANCE & MUSICAL THEATRE AWARD
Sponsored by Jane Hawksley, relative of Dr Frank Bates
DPA PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY
An independent, semi-vocational theatre school based in Gorleston.
EAST NORFOLK SIXTH FORM COLLEGE: PERFORMING ARTS DEPARTMENT
Celebrating 40 years of being a specialist sixth form institution, EN has a thriving performing arts department led by a dedicated team.
8.THE DIVERSITY AWARD
Sponsored by Norwich Arts Centre
JMCANDERSON
An artist, community curator and facilitator who is interested in collective thinking, the communication of language and finding your place and belonging as a citizen.
FROZEN LIGHT
Nationwide leaders in the creation of innovative, bold and original multi-sensory theatre for adult audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.
9. THE EDUCATION & COMMUNITY AWARD
Sponsored by Norwich Theatre
ART4YOUTH: NORWICH ART SCHOOL
A Norwich based not-for-profit art school for children and young people aged 7 to 16 years old.
PASTON COLLEGE: NORFOLK DEEP HISTORY COAST FILM
Paston College students worked with Kick the Dust Project and Creative Collisions to create a film inspired by Norfolk’s Deep History Coast.
10. THE EDP PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS
In association with the Eastern Daily Press
BEST INDIVIDUAL
Trina is a fully qualified ISTD dance teacher and founded her dance school Noise and Chance in December 2001. Emily trained at the Arts Educational Schools in London and her teaching career spans 12 years in 12 genres of dance, drama and singing tuition.
KATIE BIRD
One of the co-founders of Magic Floor Productions who produces a wide variety of work including theatrical productions, school theatre and a writers’ group.
BEST SMALL ORGANISATION
NOISE & CHANCE SCHOOL OF DANCE
A dance school based in King’s Lynn offering 15 genres of dance tuition and theatrical development.
NORFOLK CREATIONS
Enabling local artists, artisans and crafters to showcase their work through pop-up exhibitions throughout the year, working with galleries and venues around Norfolk.
BEST LARGE ORGANISATION
ORMISTON VICTORY ACADEMY: VICTORY FAÇADE
The performing arts department at Ormiston Victory Academy based in Costessey.
ECHO YOUTH THEATRE
Providing challenging and varied theatre experiences for young people, EYT works with some of Norfolk’s most talented creative teams to provide high quality productions and workshops.