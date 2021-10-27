Winners of Norfolk Arts Awards 2021 revealed

Published: 12:05 PM October 27, 2021

The winners of the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

After an incredibly difficult year for arts organisations, the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021 celebrated the region's cultural champions.

The black tie event took place in Norwich Cathedral's Hostry on Saturday, October 23 and was presented by Susie Fowler-Watt of BBC Look East and ITV Anglia’s Becky Jago.

It is part of the annual Hostry Festival, which runs until Sunday, November 7 and this year is extra special as it is the tenth anniversary.

Stash Kirkbride, Hostry Festival co-founder and producer, said: “It was such an important opportunity for so many from the Norfolk arts community to gather and give thanks for there being such an array of people and projects to celebrate at this challenging time in the arts."

Stash Kirkbride, Hostry Festival co-founder and producer, at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

THE BUSINESS AND THE ARTS AWARD

In association with Norwich School

HEAD OUT NOT HOME: Delivered by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with NORCA & Sistema in Norwich, Head Out, Not Home is a much-loved series of free outdoor events celebrating the City of Stories.

THE THEATRE AWARD

In association with The Garage

THE COMMON LOT: The Common Lot is a theatre company which creates original, free outdoor shows for, with and about the people of Norwich.

THE VISUAL ARTS AWARD

In association with Norwich University of the Arts

GENNADIY IVANOV: Gennadiy Ivanov is a UK-based artist, born in Russia, who works in a wide variety of media, including paintings, installations, drawings, and photography.

THE JARROLD NEW WRITING AWARD

In association with the John Jarrold Trust

THE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR WRITING: During an incredibly challenging year, the team at the National Centre for Writing strongly upheld their commitment to promoting and celebrating the work of new and emerging writers in East Anglia and beyond.

The African Choir of Norfolk performing at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

THE MUSIC AWARD

In association with Her Honour Judge Maureen Bacon QC

THE VOICE PROJECT: The Voice Project, created by singers Sian Croose and Jonathan Baker in 2008, is an open-access singing project offering a whole range of creative ways to use your voice.

THE BROADCAST AND MEDIA AWARD

Sponsored by Principal Hostry Festival Sponsor, The University of East Anglia

GARY STANDLEY: Gary produces a series of radio programmes as well as offering training and media help in film and radio to the local community.

THE DR FRANK BATES DANCE AND MUSICAL THEATRE AWARD

Sponsored by Jane Hawksley

SANCTUARY ON THE FAULT LINE: Sanctuary on the Fault Line is an earth-wide network of professional women dancers, dancing for local audiences in the wild.

THE DIVERSITY AWARD

In association with Norwich Arts Centre

SASCHA GOSLIN: Sascha Goslin is a Norwich-based freelance producer focusing on circus, outdoor arts, accessible theatre and puppetry and she founded the Norfolk Black & POC Creatives Network in 2020.

THE EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY AWARD

In association with Norwich Theatre

NORWICH PUPPET THEATRE: Norwich Puppet Theatre’s Creative Engagement Team produces high quality theatrical experiences and creative skills sessions for all ages.

The Peter Barrow Bursary Award was won by Leia and Luke Hutson. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

THE PETER BARROW BURSARY AWARD

Leia and Luke Hutson, two young performers from Great Yarmouth.

THE NORFOLK ICON AWARD, for prominent figures in the arts who boost the profile of Norfolk

Stephen Fry

EDP PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

BEST INDIVIDUAL

MAUREEN “DUSTY” MILLER Founder of Dusmarik Young People's Theatre Company and lifelong theatre enthusiast.

BEST SMALL ORGANISATION OR PROJECT

NORWICH DANDIES Arts collective which provides community projects in painting, print, drawing, performance, theatre, writing, film and more.

BEST LARGE ORGANISATION OR PROJECT

ORIGINAL PROJECTS A charity that works with the communities, industries and heritage of Great Yarmouth to support, create and promote culture.

Some of the winners of the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARTS AWARD

There were nine organisations and individuals honoured at this year’s awards.

JANE WALSH - Former programming director and executive producer at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Musician, arts project development manager, Norwich BID hosts volunteer coordinator and arts treasurer MIKE KING.

Recently retired BBC Radio Norfolk legend broadcaster WALLY WEBB.

ANNA MUDEKA - Musician, performer, director of Tambai Promotions and leader of the new Hostry Festival Signature Project, The African Choir of Norfolk.

ABRAHAM ESHETU - Director of Norfolk Black History Month.

REBECCA CHAPMAN – Celebrating her 10th year as founder and artistic director of the Hostry Festival Signature Project, Total Ensemble Theatre Company.

NORWICH ARTS CENTRE, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020.

THE UEA CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMME, which turned 50 last year.

And ANGLIA TV, which reached 60 years of broadcasting in 2020.

SPECIAL AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ARTS

Producer PETER BARROW was presented with a special surprise award, celebrating all the arts projects he has enabled to take place over a decade of philanthropic support.

Ian Woods, the long-time manager of Norwich Puppet Theatre (pictured right), won the lifetime achievement award. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This was presented to long-time general manager of the Norwich Puppet Theatre IAN WOODS, who retired earlier this year.