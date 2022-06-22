News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tank tug of war, car crush battle and WW2 re-enactments at two-day festival

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:47 AM June 22, 2022
Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk Tank Museum's Armourfest is returning for 2022 - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Norfolk museum is staging a two-day event with everything from a tank tug of war to a car crash battle. 

Armourfest 2022 is being held by Norfolk Tank Museum in Forncett St Peter on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14.

On Saturday events will include a tank tug of war, a fighting vehicle display, and a Royal Engineer's display.

There will also be a 40s Hangar Dance with a live swing band, drinks, and street food. 

Activities on Sunday include a Second World War re-enactment and a car crush battle.

On both days people will have the chance to ride in the BV 206 All-Terrain vehicle and there will also be the chance to win trips in the Centurion Tank and Saladin Armoured Car.

The two-day event is from 10am to 5pm on both days and tickets are available via the museum's website and range from £7 to £24. 

South Norfolk News
Norfolk

