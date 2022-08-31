From medals to glassware: Antique fairs on in Norfolk in September
- Credit: Mandy Allen
Whether you've got your eye on something or just want to wander around, antiques fairs are a great way to spend a day.
Here are five antique fairs taking place in Norfolk in September.
1. Roydon Antique and Collectors Fair
Where: 3 High Rd, Roydon, Diss IP22 5RB
There will be glassware, postcards, medals, ceramics and more at this village fair where admission is 50p.
The fair is at Roydon Village Hall on Saturday, September 24, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
2. Wymondham Vintage and Antiques Market
Where: Market Pl, Wymondham NR18 0AX
This is a new market for "retro hunters searching for nostalgia and hidden treasures".
The fair is at Wymondham Market Place on Saturday, September 3, from 9am to 1pm.
3. Hunstanton Antiques and Collectables Fair
Where: 36 Old Hunstanton Rd, Hunstanton PE36 6HS
This market takes place every month with free entry and a cafe serving drinks and cake.
The fair is at Old Hunstanton Social Club on Sunday, September 4, from 8am to 3pm.
4. Watton Antiques and Collectables Fair
Where: Norwich Road, Watton, Thetford IP25 6DA
There will be a range of things on offer at this fair, with a promise of something for everyone.
The fair is at Queens Hall in Watton on Sunday, September 4, from 8.30am to 3.30pm.
5. Blakeney Antiques Fair
Where: Langham Rd, Blakeney, Holt NR25 7PG
This village's bi-monthly antiques fair has lots of sellers and an on-site cafe. Admission is £1.
The fair is at Blakeney Village Hall on Sunday, September 11, and Sunday, September 25, from 10am to 4pm.