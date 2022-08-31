News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From medals to glassware: Antique fairs on in Norfolk in September

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:36 AM August 31, 2022
Find hidden treasures at the new antiques and collectors fair in Old Hunstanton. 

Find hidden treasures at antique and collector's fairs this September - Credit: Mandy Allen

Whether you've got your eye on something or just want to wander around, antiques fairs are a great way to spend a day.

Here are five antique fairs taking place in Norfolk in September.

1. Roydon Antique and Collectors Fair

Where: 3 High Rd, Roydon, Diss IP22 5RB

There will be glassware, postcards, medals, ceramics and more at this village fair where admission is 50p.

The fair is at Roydon Village Hall on Saturday, September 24, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in south Norfolk following a sudden surge in Wymondham. Phot

One of this month's fairs is taking place in Wymondham Market Place - Credit: Archant

2. Wymondham Vintage and Antiques Market

Where: Market Pl, Wymondham NR18 0AX

This is a new market for "retro hunters searching for nostalgia and hidden treasures".

The fair is at Wymondham Market Place on Saturday, September 3, from 9am to 1pm.

3. Hunstanton Antiques and Collectables Fair

Where: 36 Old Hunstanton Rd, Hunstanton PE36 6HS

This market takes place every month with free entry and a cafe serving drinks and cake.

The fair is at Old Hunstanton Social Club on Sunday, September 4, from 8am to 3pm.

Items for sale at Long Melford Antiques and vintage fair

The fairs will be offering memorabilia, ceramics, books and more - Credit: L. Bonner

4. Watton Antiques and Collectables Fair

Where: Norwich Road, Watton, Thetford IP25 6DA

There will be a range of things on offer at this fair, with a promise of something for everyone.

The fair is at Queens Hall in Watton on Sunday, September 4, from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

5. Blakeney Antiques Fair

Where: Langham Rd, Blakeney, Holt NR25 7PG

This village's bi-monthly antiques fair has lots of sellers and an on-site cafe. Admission is £1.

The fair is at Blakeney Village Hall on Sunday, September 11, and Sunday, September 25, from 10am to 4pm.

Logo Icon