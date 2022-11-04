First names announced for Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2023

international circus troupe Chelsea McGuffin & Co is bringing production Le Coup to the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2023. - Credit: N Hughes Photography

From live music to circus, the first line-up announcement has been made for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2023.

The arts festival will run from May 12 to May 28 2023 and while the full 2023 programme will be released in February, six shows have just been announced.

The first two are country and bluegrass musician Rhiannon Giddens on May 12 at St Andrews Hall and international circus troupe Chelsea McGuffin & Co bring production Le Coup to The Adnams Spiegeltent from May 17 to 28.

Rhiannon Giddens is performing at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2023. - Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Contemporary classical music groups 12 Ensemble and GBSR Duo will be joining forces on May 19 at St Andrews Hall and orchestra Britten Sinfonia will also perform at the venue on May 21.

Finally, The Hallé orchestra from Manchester comes to St Andrews Hall on May 27 and sensory theatre makers Frozen Light return to The Garage on May 27 and 28.

Daniel Brine, festival director, said: "After celebrating the festival’s monumental 250th anniversary earlier this year, we are excited to continue showcasing local and international talent across the city and county in 2023."

Tickets to the above events go on sale on Wednesday, November 9 at nnfestival.org.uk or call 01603 531800.