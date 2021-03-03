All the major 2021 Norfolk events scheduled to go ahead

Video

Published: 3:11 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM March 3, 2021

The organisers of Let's Rock Norwich have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Credit: Archant

Following the PM's announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown, many major events across Norfolk are now set to go ahead after being cancelled in 2020.

This list will be updated over the next few months and, of course, the dates are only provisional and could be pushed back if the four-step plan to ease restrictions is delayed.

Mysabar

Castle Gardens, Norwich

April 15 to May 16

Thousands headed to this Scandinavian-inspired outdoor bar over Christmas and the organisers are hoping to bring it back this spring.

It is run by Danny and Katie Searle, landlords at the Rumsey Wells pub in Norwich, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, of Lunar Stretch Tents which are used at the event, and features local food and drink vendors.

Street food event Junkyard Market. - Credit: Archant

Junkyard Market

St Mary's Works, Norwich

From April 16

This open-air street food and drink market will hopefully be back from April 16 as restrictions ease and it combines local and national vendors, with groups able to book benches for free.

Among those already scheduled to attend are Christophe's Crepes from Norwich, Nanny Bill's Burgers from London, Fat Ted's Streat Food from Sheringham and the Cheese Wheel from London.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes offers food and drink from local vendors. - Credit: Main image: Chris Taylor, christaylorphoto.co.uk

Street Feast at The Ffolkes

The Ffolkes, Hillington

From April 16

This popular street food event at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in west Norfolk is coming back on April 16 and will take place every Friday and Saturday.

It launched in December 2020 in the venue's newly-designed courtyard, complete with an outdoor canopy, with shipping containers for local vendors and there is a guest DJ each week.

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Wroxham Fireworks

Wroxham Barns

April 17

Following sell-out events for Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve, the popular attraction is bringing back the event in April and once again the display will be set to Disney music and feature low bangs.

There will be socially distanced pitches for up to five people and tickets include entry into the Junior Farm and Fun Park.

Drive-in movies are returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

The Spring Drive-in Movies

Norfolk Showground

April 29 to May 2

Following sell-out events last year, drive-in movies are returning to the Showground this spring with the films to be confirmed and polls are currently running on its Facebook event.

There will be a variety of street food stalls, offering nachos, burgers, pizza and more alongside cinema snacks such as sweets and popcorn.

Daniel Brine, director of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Various venues across Norwich and Norfolk

May 14 to 30

Director Daniel Brine is determined to put on a Norfolk & Norwich Festival this year, even if restrictions mean events need to go online or be socially distanced.

The programme is yet to be revealed but each year it features a world-class programme of music, theatre, literature, visual arts, circus, dance and free outdoor events.





The Summer Spectacular is set to go ahead at the Hippdrome Circus in Great Yarmouth this summer, pictured are hosts Johnny Mac and Jack Jay (L-R) - Credit: Contributed

Summer Spectacular

Hippodrome Circus, Great Yarmouth

July 7 to September 19

Audiences can expect amazing acrobats, aerialists, daring stunts, dancers, swimmers and the world-famous Water Spectacular when the Hippodrome Circus reopens this summer.

While it is hoped that all seating will be able to be used with the end of social distancing, to avoid disappointment there are limited seats available for now in case groups need to be kept in bubbles.

Even if restrictions are fully lifted, there will be one show a week that will remain socially distanced.

Dippy the Dinosaur is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Natural History Museum

Dippy the Dinosaur

Norwich Cathedral

July 13 to October 30

One of the most well-known dinosaurs in the world will finally stomp its way into Norwich Cathedral, after the coronavirus pandemic twice saw its arrival postponed.

Dippy the Dinosaur, which ordinarily stands proudly as the centrepiece of the Natural History Museum, is set to arrive in Norwich this July and will be there for over three months.

How will festivals and gigs be impacted by coronavirus? Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Latitude Festival

Henham Park, near Southwold

Dates TBC - currently scheduled for July 22 to 25

Just across the border in Suffolk, a post on the Latitude Festival Facebook page said that "planning for Latitude 2021 is well underway" after the government announcement.

An update will be given soon and Latitude boss Melvin Benn, also behind Reading and Leeds Festivals, said he was confident large events will go ahead this summer following the roadmap news.

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sausage and Cider Festival

St Andrew's Hall, Norwich

July 24

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich for the first time and the date has been rescheduled from June 5 to July 24.

There will be more than 25 craft ciders to try, with customers able to purchase drinks tokens, and 15 different flavours of sausage to choose from.

The event will also boast a gin bar, host eating contests, have live music and a DJ and guests can book afternoon or evening slots.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Archant

Laugh in the Park

Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

July 29 to August 1

Much-loved comedy festival Laugh in the Park, which features a jam-packed programme of top comedians each night, is returning this summer and the acts will be revealed soon.

The event is run by Red Card Comedy Club, who also hosted a popular monthly event at Carrow Road before the pandemic, and in 2019 the line-up featured leading comics Phill Jupitus, Stephen K. Amos and Lucy Porter.

The Old Buckenham Airshow returns this summer - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Old Buckenham Airshow

Old Buckenham Airfield

July 30 to August 1

This award-winning show offers a fun-filled day out for all ages and in 2021 will include flying fortress 'Sally B', star of film Memphis Belle and the only flying B-17 in Europe.

On the ground there is plenty to keep guests entertained too, including a Gourmet Food Village, hundreds of classic cars and plenty of stalls and exhibits.

Event organiser Matt Wilkins has expressed his commitment to putting on the show this year, though if things do not go to plan all tickets will be transferred to 2022.

A scene from a previous Classic Ibiza event at Blickling Estate. - Credit: Classic Ibiza

Classic Ibiza

Blickling Estate

August 7

One of Norfolk's biggest outdoor dance parties has already sold out ahead of the event's return this summer.

However, audience numbers had been capped to allow social distancing, so anyone who missed out might still have a chance closer to the event as lockdown restrictions hopefully ease.

Classic Ibiza will see the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), top DJs and globally-renowned vocalists perform in the grounds of the estate.





England rugby star Mike Tindall is one of the big names appearing at the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: David Davies/PA

Festival of Sport

Holkham Estate

August 13 to 15

Some of the biggest names in sport will join forces with TV stars at a new festival launching at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk this summer.

Children aged five to 16 of all abilities will be able to discover new sports, improve skills and play against British world champions and Olympic medallists.

Among the famous faces confirmed to attend so far are rugby legend Mike Tindall, three-time world champion rower Helen Glover and television presenter Steve Backshall.

Evenings will play host to a mix of live music, delicious food, silent discos and an open-air cinema, with camping and glamping options available or you can just stay for a day.

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the Red Rooster Festival Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Red Rooster Festival

Euston Hall, near Thetford

August 27 to 29

Country and rock 'n' roll festival Red Rooster, which takes place just south of Thetford, is going ahead over the August bank holiday weekend.

The event will also include activities such as den making, dog agility and pedalos and the line-up will be revealed soon.

Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sundown Festival

Norfolk Showground

September 3 to 5

Sundown Festival is set to return this September and following the roadmap announcement, all weekend and Saturday tickets sold out within a week.

There are still limited tickets available for Sunday and the line-up has carried over from the postponed 2020 event, with headliners Sean Paul and Loyle Carner.

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Comedy in the Park

Earlham Park, Norwich

September 12

Organisers have confirmed Comedy in the Park will be going ahead and it is touring the country, with six top comedians providing a night of entertainment in an open-air setting.

In Norwich, the line-up is John Bishop, Ed Gamble, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER - Credit: Archant

Let's Rock Norwich

Earlham Park

September 25

Let's Rock celebrates the music of the 80s with some of the biggest stars of the decade taking to the stage and this year's event has been rescheduled from May 29 to September 25.

Many of the acts booked for the cancelled 2020 festival will perform, including Wet Wet Wet, The Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde.

With the new date, The Undertones and Tenpole Tudor are no longer able to perform, but they will be replaced by Big Country and Odyssey.

PrimEVIL is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for 2021, with tickets now on sale. - Credit: PrimEVIL

PrimEVIL

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

October 8 to 31

PrimEVIL, Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction, is set to return in 2021 and tickets have now gone on sale.

Tens of thousands of visitors head along to the spine-tingling scare experience each year and it features live actors, special effects and twists and turns around every corner.

If the pandemic forces the experience to be cancelled, tickets will be refunded.