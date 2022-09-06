All you need to know ahead of NorCon 2022 with celebrity guests

A family selfie with the Tardis for Grant Baxter and his daughter Imogen, eight, at the 2018 NorCon Sci-Fi Festival at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A whole host of famous faces are heading near Norwich this September for NorCon - Norfolk's TV, film and comic con.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event.

Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Left to right, James Sutton as the 12th Dr Who, Nathan Ward as the 10th Dr Who, Martin Curtis as a Ghostbuster and Michael Chapman as the 4th Dr Who. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where will NorCon 2022 take place and what are the timings?

The event will be held at the Norfolk Showground Arena, Dereham Road, Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT.

It will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 10.30am-5pm and Sunday, September 25 from 10.30am-4pm.

On both days early access tickets allow entry at 9.30am.

Silver Sabres doing a light sabre demonstration. - Credit: NorCon

What can I expect at NorCon?

Now in its 11th year, this event is a celebration of all things sci-fi and fantasy.

The action-packed weekend includes exhibits, celebrity appearances and legendary comic book artists, stage talks and workshops and photo opportunities, not to mention memorabilia and merchandise for sale from every corner of the galaxy.

Cosplay is also a very popular part of the event and there will be prizes for the best costumes for both children and adults.

Donations are being collected by local children's charity Break and it will also be bringing its Hulkasaurus – one of the GoGoDiscover fundraising trail T.rex sculptures.

NorCon is Norfolk's TV, film and comic con and it takes place at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: NorCon

What celebrity guests will be there?

This year’s celebrity guest line-up includes Nigel Planer (The Young Ones, Saturday Only), Paul McGann and Terry Molloy (Doctor Who, Terry Sunday only), Julian Glover (Star Wars), Brian Muir (sculptor of the Darth Vader helmet and Stormtrooper armour in Star Wars), Chris Barrie (Red Dwarf) and Carolyn Seymour (Star Trek Next Generation).

There will be a whole host of traders at NorCon. - Credit: NorCon

Is there parking at the event?

There is ample free parking at the Norfolk Showground and also bus links to the venue.

Are dogs allowed in the venue?

No animals are permitted except guide and assistance dogs.

Is it wheelchair accessible?

The site has easy wheelchair access.

NorCon is returning for 2022. - Credit: NorCon

Do I need to bring cash or card?

There is no cash point on-site, but card payments are accepted by the vast majority of traders and vendors at NorCon.

The nearest cash points are at The Showground pub opposite and Sainsbury’s at Longwater.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

All tickets need to be bought in advance on the NorCon website and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Day tickets for over 14s start at £15 and children's tickets (ages 6-13) start at £9 - family and weekend passes are also available.