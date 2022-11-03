News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas steam train for adults with mince pies coming to Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:26 AM November 3, 2022
The Noel Night Train launches on the Bure Valley Railway this Christmas. 

It is all steam ahead at a heritage railway in Norfolk this Christmas with a new festive event for adults.

The Bure Valley Railway is running the Noel Night Train on Thursday, December 1 and it will depart from Aylsham Station at 7.30pm.

Visitors can arrive there from 6.30pm to see the decorated station and listen to Christmas music played by a traditional brass band.

Guests will also be able to get 10pc off in the shop, excluding model railway items, and collect their refreshments, included in the ticket price. 

This is either a non-alcoholic mulled punch, tea, coffee or hot chocolate and a mince pie or shortbread biscuit from the Whistlestop Café. 

The train will go on a 60-minute journey by steam through Norfolk's night sky, returning back to Aylsham Station at 8.30pm. 

Tickets cost £16pp and for children the Festive Express runs on select dates from December 3 to 24, including a visit to Santa in his grotto for £19pp. 

Buy tickets on the Bure Valley Railway website or call 01263 733858.

