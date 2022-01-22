Nish Kumar announces Norfolk tour dates
Comedian Nish Kumar's new tour, Your Power, Your Control, is coming to Norfolk over the next three months.
The Mash Report star will be performing in King's Lynn at the Corn Exchange and in Norwich at the Playhouse.
Nish, who was named one of the Guardian’s Top Fifty Comedians of the 21st Century, said: “It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation.
“You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally.”
The King's Lynn show will be on Thursday, February 3 and the Norwich show will be on April 10.
Both shows will be at 7.30pm and have a running time of one house and forty minutes including the interval.
The show is for ages 16 and up.
Tickets for both shows can be bought from the King's Lynn Corn Exchange or the Norwich Playhouse.
Tickets for King's Lynn are £21.50 and tickets for Norwich are £23.
