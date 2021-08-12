Halloween horror maze attraction to return 'bigger, better and bloodier'

Published: 3:06 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:35 PM August 12, 2021

Nightmares in Norfolk returns this Halloween, with eight horror mazes and experiences. - Credit: Wendy Love/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Scare attraction Nightmares in Norfolk is returning for 2021 and there will be eight horror mazes and experiences.

The event has moved from Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn, to South Runcton in the field of The Red Barn events venue (PE33 0EW).

It will run from Wednesday, October 27 until Sunday, October 31 with time slots from 6pm until 11pm and it will end at midnight on Halloween.

Charlie Roaf, 23, co-organiser with Ben McCarthy, 25, said: "It will be bigger, better and bloodier and we are taking it to the extreme.

Nightmares in Norfolk is returning for 2021 at a new location in South Runcton. - Credit: Zeferli/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"We are west Norfolk's biggest scare attraction and we have been planning throughout this year."

Attendees will follow a one-way system and it will include The Central Park Scare Zone with fire eaters and mazes inspired by Saw and Ghostbusters.

There will also be a family-friendly event on October 26 from 6pm until 9pm with a Halloween hunt.

Tickets for the main event cost from £15pp to £16.50pp and the family event is £8.99pp - buy at nightmareinnorfolk.com