New Norfolk paddleboarding firm gearing up for busy summer

The owner of a new paddleboarding business is gearing up for a busy summer after putting £25,000 into transforming an unused space.

Tom Farrow, 32, only opened Summer SUP Paddleboard Hire Coltishall in April but now offers a selection of waterboard activities such as paddleboarding, canoes, kayaks, three-man kayaks and rowing boats.

But it was just a hobby to begin with for the dad-of-one as he was putting the majority of his time into running his own demolition company - something he plans to continue with once business winds down in the winter months.

Summer SUP Paddleboard Hire Coltishall's site - Credit: Tom Farrow

He said: "I was just doing it for my friends to start with but it became really popular and I noticed there was a demand for something like this."

Mr Farrow set about renting an empty space from Bridge House B&B in Coltishall and transforming it into a space for families and the general public to enjoy.

"I decided to put everything into it and I couldn't have been happier at the start we've made," he added.

Summer SUP Paddleboard Hire Coltishall offers canoe experiences - Credit: Tom Farrow

And with the summer season already under way, accelerated by next week's anticipated heatwave, Mr Farrow is keen to make the most of it.

"If the summer is anything like the weekends we've been having, it'll be great," he added.

"We've already started well so I really want to kick on."

The area was unused and overgrown prior to its transformation - Credit: Tom Farrow

Mr Farrow added he thought the finished product was "10 times" better than he imagined.

He said: "I'm so pleased with what we've been able to achieve and the work that's been put in - it's been completely worth it.

"We've got a seating area now where up to 30 people can be seated.

"For us now, it's about seeing how it goes this summer because it's new territory and then driving it forward again."

The space has been completely revamped into a paddleboarding business - Credit: Tom Farrow

Its three seater Canadian canoes which can be used to explore the River Bure and are priced at £34.99 for three hours.

Boats can be rented for £45, while paddleboards and kayaks are £16.99. Three-man kayaks are also £34.99.

Visitors can turn up on the day but are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.