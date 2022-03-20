Easter egg hunts coming to Norfolk National Trust trails

National Trust sites across the county will be holding Easter egg adventure trails in April. - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/James Dob

An adventure awaits families this Easter at National Trust sites across the county.

Easter Egg nature trails will be held during the holiday period in April, giving families the chance to explore the outdoors while hunting for treats.

The nature trails will include activities along the way, from wild art to waddling like a duckling which have been designed to "tickle the senses" of children.

Five National Trust sites will be taking part, with the events running between April 2 - 19.

Children will receive a chocolate Easter egg at the end of the nature trail - Credit: National Trust Images

A chocolate egg awaits families at the end of the trail, which has been made in the UK using responsibly-sourced cocoa.

The sites hosting the trails are:

Blickling Hall - Credit: Danielle Booden

1. Blickling Hall

Where: Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

Cycle hire will also be available Wednesday to Sunday.

Horsey Windpump - Credit: Archant

2. Horsey Windpump

Where: Horsey Windpump, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4EF

When: Thursday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

Oxburgh Hall packs up for the winter. PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Chris BishopFOR:EDP NewsEDP pics © 2008(01603)772434 - Credit: IAN BURT

3. Oxburgh Hall

Where: Oxborough, King's Lynn, PE33 9PS

When: Tuesday, April 5 to Monday, April 18

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

The National Trust have restored the kitchen at Felbrigg Hall to show how it would look during a dinner party in the 1860s. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

4. Felbrigg Hall

Where: Felbrigg, NR11 8PR

When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

Sheringham Park: Repton's masterpiece. - Credit: James Bass ©2003

5. Sheringham Park

Where: Visitor Centre, Wood Farm, Sheringham, NR26 8TL

When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail



