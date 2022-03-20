News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Easter egg hunts coming to Norfolk National Trust trails

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:54 AM March 20, 2022
Children doing an activity trail at Rufford Old Hall, Lancashire

National Trust sites across the county will be holding Easter egg adventure trails in April. - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/James Dob

An adventure awaits families this Easter at National Trust sites across the county.

Easter Egg nature trails will be held during the holiday period in April, giving families the chance to explore the outdoors while hunting for treats.

The nature trails will include activities along the way, from wild art to waddling like a duckling which have been designed to "tickle the senses" of children. 

Five National Trust sites will be taking part, with the events running between April 2 - 19.

The Easter Trail pack, 2021.

Children will receive a chocolate Easter egg at the end of the nature trail - Credit: National Trust Images

A chocolate egg awaits families at the end of the trail, which has been made in the UK using responsibly-sourced cocoa.

The sites hosting the trails are:

Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Blickling Hall - Credit: Danielle Booden

1. Blickling Hall

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations
  2. 2 Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich
  3. 3 Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland
  1. 4 Paedophile teacher and preacher granted permission to appeal prison sentence
  2. 5 Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
  3. 6 Two men arrested in connection with 'life-threatening' Norwich assault
  4. 7 Sadness as handmade bespoke cricket bat maker announces closure
  5. 8 Former north Norfolk B&B owner opens new homeware shop in Dereham
  6. 9 5 of the best places to go for a spring walk in Norfolk
  7. 10 Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?

Where: Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

Cycle hire will also be available Wednesday to Sunday.

Horsey Windpump sails being removed.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Horsey Windpump - Credit: Archant

2. Horsey Windpump

Where: Horsey Windpump, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4EF

When: Thursday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

Oxburgh Hall packs up for the winter. PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Chris BishopFOR:EDP NewsEDP pics © 2008(01

Oxburgh Hall packs up for the winter. PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Chris BishopFOR:EDP NewsEDP pics © 2008(01603)772434 - Credit: IAN BURT

3. Oxburgh Hall

Where: Oxborough, King's Lynn, PE33 9PS

When: Tuesday, April 5 to Monday, April 18

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

The National Trust have restored the kitchen at Felbrigg Hall to show how it would look during a din

The National Trust have restored the kitchen at Felbrigg Hall to show how it would look during a dinner party in the 1860s. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

4. Felbrigg Hall

Where: Felbrigg, NR11 8PR

When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail

Sheringham Park: Repton's masterpiece.

Sheringham Park: Repton's masterpiece. - Credit: James Bass ©2003

5. Sheringham Park

Where: Visitor Centre, Wood Farm, Sheringham, NR26 8TL

When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19

Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Hayley Southwood sat in a green Land Rover in the Norfolk countryside

Instagram influencer says she's 'smitten' with her new home in Norfolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Richard Dade

Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Coronavirus

Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon