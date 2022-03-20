Easter egg hunts coming to Norfolk National Trust trails
- Credit: Â©National Trust Images/James Dob
An adventure awaits families this Easter at National Trust sites across the county.
Easter Egg nature trails will be held during the holiday period in April, giving families the chance to explore the outdoors while hunting for treats.
The nature trails will include activities along the way, from wild art to waddling like a duckling which have been designed to "tickle the senses" of children.
Five National Trust sites will be taking part, with the events running between April 2 - 19.
A chocolate egg awaits families at the end of the trail, which has been made in the UK using responsibly-sourced cocoa.
The sites hosting the trails are:
1. Blickling Hall
Where: Blickling, NR11 6NF
When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19
Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail
Cycle hire will also be available Wednesday to Sunday.
2. Horsey Windpump
Where: Horsey Windpump, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4EF
When: Thursday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 19
Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail
3. Oxburgh Hall
Where: Oxborough, King's Lynn, PE33 9PS
When: Tuesday, April 5 to Monday, April 18
Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail
4. Felbrigg Hall
Where: Felbrigg, NR11 8PR
When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19
Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail
5. Sheringham Park
Where: Visitor Centre, Wood Farm, Sheringham, NR26 8TL
When: Saturday, April 2 to Tuesday, April 19
Price: Normal admission plus £3 per trail