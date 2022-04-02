60 private gardens set to open in Norfolk this summer

From stunning grand estates to secret sanctuaries nestled in backyards, 60 private gardens across Norfolk are opening this summer.

The National Open Garden Scheme is opening more than 3,500 private gardens around the UK to raise money for charity.

The main beneficiaries are Macmillan, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carers Trust, The Queen's Nursing Institute and Parkinson's UK.

Hoveton Hall in Hoveton - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

Eleven of the 60 are new gardens to the scheme, either opening for the first time ever or returning after many years.

Here are the gardens set to open in Norfolk this summer.

Specific open days and times, booking requirements and facilities can be viewed on the National Open Garden Scheme website.

North Norfolk

Gardens opening include Mannington Estate in Itteringham, Stody Lodge in Melton Constable, Chesnut Farm in West Beckham, Blickling Lodge in Blickling, Warborough House in Stiffkey, Bolwick Hall in Marsham and Oulton Hall in Aylsham.

Also opening are Wells-Next-The-Sea Gardens in Wells, Highview House in Roughton, Swafield Hall in Swafield, The White House in Ridlington, Kettle Hill in Blakeney, Home Farmhouse in Hindringham and Fiddian's Folly in North Barningham.

Mannington Estate near Itteringham - Credit: Archant

West Norfolk

Gardens opening include Gayton Hall in Gayton, Wrentham Lodge in East Wrentham, Manor Farmhouse in Gayton, Barton Bendish Hall in Barton Bendish and Tudor Lodgings in Castle Acre.

Mid Norfolk

Gardens opening include Litcham Hall in Litcham, The Old Rectory in Brandon Parva, Elsing Hall Gardens in Elsing, Hoe Hall in Hoe, Booton Hall in Booton, Holme Hale Hall in Holme Hale, Manor House Farm in Wellingham and High House Gardens in Shipdham.

Also opening are Broadway Farm in Scarning, Rags Folgate in Wymondham, Salle Park in Reepham, Dunbheagan in Westfield, Dale Farm in Dereham, 30 Hargham Road in Attleborough, Honeysuckle Walk in Gressenhall, Kerdiston Manor in Kerdiston and Severals Grange in Wood Norton.

Bishop's Garden in Norwich - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There are 12 gardens opening in Norwich, including Quaker Farm, 57 Ketts Hill and Two Eaton Gardens. The full list can be found here.

South Norfolk

Gardens opening include Tyger Barn in Aldeby, The Long Barn in Newton Flotman, Brick Kiln House in Shotesham, Ferndale in Upper Stoke and 47 and 51 Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross

East Norfolk

Gardens opening include The Old Rectory in Catfield, Church Cottage in Martham, La Foray in Martham, Walcott House in Walcott, Hoveton Hall Gardens in Hoveton, Acre Meadow in Bradwell and East Ruston Old Vicarage in East Ruston