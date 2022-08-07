News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

The secret gardens you can visit in Norfolk this September

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:13 AM August 7, 2022
Visit High House Gardens in Shipdham this September. 

Visit High House Gardens in Shipdham this September. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

From a treehouse to colourful beds and borders, visit these stunning secret gardens in Norfolk this September.

All are opening as part of the The National Garden Scheme, which was founded in 1927 and has donated over £63 million to charity. 

Here are the September openings in Norfolk: 

This Hellesdon garden is a tropical hidden haven. 

This Hellesdon garden is a tropical hidden haven. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

1. 33 Waldermar Avenue, Hellesdon, NR6 6TB 

Sunday, September 4, 10am-5pm, adults £4 and children free (cash)  

A surprising and large suburban garden with exotic and tropical plants, a palm-thatched Tiki hut, pond and a treehouse. 

2. High House Gardens, Blackmoor Row, Shipdham, IP25 7PU

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
  2. 2 Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans
  3. 3 Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase
  1. 4 Stained glass shop to close its doors after almost 30 years
  2. 5 Police officer sacked for dishonesty gets job back after appeal
  3. 6 Met Office to build 80ft 'golf ball' weather radar after winning appeal
  4. 7 7 riverside walks to try in Norfolk with a pub pit stop
  5. 8 Rogue landlords hit with £67,500 in fines in scheme praised by tenants 
  6. 9 Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146
  7. 10 Platform offering stunning views of north Norfolk coast reopens

Sunday, September 11, 12pm-5pm, adults £5 and children free (cash)

A three-acre plantsman's garden with colour-themed herbaceous borders with an extensive range of perennials, a small arboretum, a vegetable garden and more. 

Visit Holme Hale Hall this September. 

Visit Holme Hale Hall this September. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

3. Holme Hale Hall, Holme Hale, Swaffham, IP25 7ED 

Sunday, September 11, 12pm-4pm, £7 (card payment)

A walled kitchen garden designed by Arne Maynard, which also features historic buildings, a pond and 130-year-old wisteria. 

Visit the National Garden Scheme website for details on refreshments and accessibility. 

Days Out Guide
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

Norwich Live News

New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Paul Seaman at Bintry Mill near Fakenham

Environment News

River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Police on Swan Lane in King's Lynn after a body was found in a ditch. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon