The secret gardens you can visit in Norfolk this September
- Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme
From a treehouse to colourful beds and borders, visit these stunning secret gardens in Norfolk this September.
All are opening as part of the The National Garden Scheme, which was founded in 1927 and has donated over £63 million to charity.
Here are the September openings in Norfolk:
1. 33 Waldermar Avenue, Hellesdon, NR6 6TB
Sunday, September 4, 10am-5pm, adults £4 and children free (cash)
A surprising and large suburban garden with exotic and tropical plants, a palm-thatched Tiki hut, pond and a treehouse.
2. High House Gardens, Blackmoor Row, Shipdham, IP25 7PU
Most Read
- 1 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
- 2 Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans
- 3 Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase
- 4 Stained glass shop to close its doors after almost 30 years
- 5 Police officer sacked for dishonesty gets job back after appeal
- 6 Met Office to build 80ft 'golf ball' weather radar after winning appeal
- 7 7 riverside walks to try in Norfolk with a pub pit stop
- 8 Rogue landlords hit with £67,500 in fines in scheme praised by tenants
- 9 Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146
- 10 Platform offering stunning views of north Norfolk coast reopens
Sunday, September 11, 12pm-5pm, adults £5 and children free (cash)
A three-acre plantsman's garden with colour-themed herbaceous borders with an extensive range of perennials, a small arboretum, a vegetable garden and more.
3. Holme Hale Hall, Holme Hale, Swaffham, IP25 7ED
Sunday, September 11, 12pm-4pm, £7 (card payment)
A walled kitchen garden designed by Arne Maynard, which also features historic buildings, a pond and 130-year-old wisteria.
Visit the National Garden Scheme website for details on refreshments and accessibility.