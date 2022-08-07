The secret gardens you can visit in Norfolk this September

Things to do

Visit High House Gardens in Shipdham this September. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

From a treehouse to colourful beds and borders, visit these stunning secret gardens in Norfolk this September.

All are opening as part of the The National Garden Scheme, which was founded in 1927 and has donated over £63 million to charity.

Here are the September openings in Norfolk:

This Hellesdon garden is a tropical hidden haven. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

1. 33 Waldermar Avenue, Hellesdon, NR6 6TB

Sunday, September 4, 10am-5pm, adults £4 and children free (cash)

A surprising and large suburban garden with exotic and tropical plants, a palm-thatched Tiki hut, pond and a treehouse.

2. High House Gardens, Blackmoor Row, Shipdham, IP25 7PU

Sunday, September 11, 12pm-5pm, adults £5 and children free (cash)

A three-acre plantsman's garden with colour-themed herbaceous borders with an extensive range of perennials, a small arboretum, a vegetable garden and more.

Visit Holme Hale Hall this September. - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

3. Holme Hale Hall, Holme Hale, Swaffham, IP25 7ED

Sunday, September 11, 12pm-4pm, £7 (card payment)

A walled kitchen garden designed by Arne Maynard, which also features historic buildings, a pond and 130-year-old wisteria.

Visit the National Garden Scheme website for details on refreshments and accessibility.