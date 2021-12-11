Why I love Norfolk: Rosalind Burt

Memory

Joining theatre classes at the Norwich Theatre Royal Arts Course. I really enjoyed them, and I still love performing.

Landmark

I always love walking past the Norwich Cathedral into town, through the Cathedral Close. The other morning the golden sun was hitting the spire, and it looked so beautiful!

Beach

It’s got to be Horsey, as I love the seals. This used to be the beach that we would go to for our Christmas Day walk and I have very fond memories of playing in the sand dunes.

Town/city/village

Norwich! It’s such a vibrant, varied city with a thriving arts scene, including lots of lovely theatres, from the Norwich Theatre Royal to The Garage. There’s something for everyone.

Place to eat

The Norwich Lanes are fab for food, in particular Moorish or, if you want a sweet treat, Figbar is nearby and they do the most amazing hot chocolates.

Pub

I’m not an avid pub-goer, but the new Red Lion on Bishopgate is lovely and in the summer it’s wonderful there by the river. You can take your dogs there too!

Attraction or day out

Any of the beaches, or perhaps the Norfolk Broads; you can’t beat a day on a boat in the summer! My boyfriend and I have also really enjoyed the outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings at the Norfolk Showground. They have a real festival vibe to them, especially with the local food and drink stalls.

Something that happens every year

Christmas! I’m currently performing in a two-person production of A Christmas Carol which is at Biddy’s Tea Room in Norwich on weekday evenings and then at Biddy’s Kitchen in Aylsham on Sundays. Mark Finbow, from The Keeper’s Daughter theatre company, plays Scrooge, while I play most of the other parts, along with some props and surprises. It’s a fun, family show and Biddy’s is a lovely, atmospheric, historic venue which just lends itself to this classic Christmas play.

Shop

Elm on Lower Goat Lane in the Norwich Lanes. It’s a lifestyle store selling plants, gifts, cards and so on and has some lovely things. I also really like Jarrold as it has everything you need and I love the local food and drink section in the basement which has some fab festive treats.

Export

Any of the county’s wonderful performing arts venues which put on such great shows. It’s great to be back performing live again and I hope audiences will continue to support the county’s live performance scene in the run-up to Christmas.

See A Biddy's Christmas Carol in Norwich until December 23 and in Aylsham on Sundays December 12 and 19. More info and tickets from www.keepersdaughter.com



