Village to hold first Christmas market with Frozen characters and music

The first Mulbarton Christmas Fayre takes place this weekend. - Credit: Supplied/Mimi's Melts

A Norfolk village is holding its first ever Christmas market this weekend, with stalls and entertainment for all the family.

The Mulbarton Christmas Fayre takes place this Sunday, December 19 from 2pm until 10.30pm inside Mulbarton Village Hall.

It is free entry and there will be 20 stalls from local businesses, including Mimi's Melts, Hodge Podge and Lily's Boutique.

Mimi's Melts is one of the local businesses involved in the Mulbarton Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Mimi's Melts

The event is supporting The Salvation Army with a 'Reverse Santa', where children will be encouraged to donate a new and wrapped present for those less fortunate.

Years one to six at Mulbarton Primary School will be putting on a performance, with entertainment from local singer and guitarist Joe Holden and band Glamtastic in the evening.

Queen Elsa and Anna from Frozen will also be coming along at 2.30pm.

The full programme for the Mulbarton Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Supplied

Blakey's Bus will provide refreshments and snacks and there will be vans serving hot food.

The event has been organised by Mulbarton Village Hall, Mulbarton Football Club, Mulbarton Sports and Social Club, Mulbarton Church, Treetops Nursery and the WI.

It is sponsored by Hammond & Stratford and Starkings & Watson.