News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Village to hold first Christmas market with Frozen characters and music

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:29 PM December 13, 2021
The first Mulbarton Christmas Fayre takes place this weekend. 

The first Mulbarton Christmas Fayre takes place this weekend. - Credit: Supplied/Mimi's Melts

A Norfolk village is holding its first ever Christmas market this weekend, with stalls and entertainment for all the family.

The Mulbarton Christmas Fayre takes place this Sunday, December 19 from 2pm until 10.30pm inside Mulbarton Village Hall.

It is free entry and there will be 20 stalls from local businesses, including Mimi's Melts, Hodge Podge and Lily's Boutique. 

Mimi's Melts is one of the local businesses involved in the Mulbarton Christmas Fayre. 

Mimi's Melts is one of the local businesses involved in the Mulbarton Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Mimi's Melts

The event is supporting The Salvation Army with a 'Reverse Santa', where children will be encouraged to donate a new and wrapped present for those less fortunate.

Years one to six at Mulbarton Primary School will be putting on a performance, with entertainment from local singer and guitarist Joe Holden and band Glamtastic in the evening. 

Queen Elsa and Anna from Frozen will also be coming along at 2.30pm. 

The full programme for the Mulbarton Christmas Fayre. 

The full programme for the Mulbarton Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Supplied

Blakey's Bus will provide refreshments and snacks and there will be vans serving hot food. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
  2. 2 Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border
  3. 3 'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work
  1. 4 Man, 20, missing for three days
  2. 5 Aston Villa cancel training amid Covid concerns ahead of City game
  3. 6 'Gina was always giving' - Family's tribute to church volunteer, 28
  4. 7 Jailed in Norfolk this week: Three sex offenders and a drunk driver
  5. 8 7 food and drink businesses opening in Norfolk in 2022
  6. 9 Police car blaze closes A11
  7. 10 7 of the best coastal winter walks in Norfolk

The event has been organised by Mulbarton Village Hall, Mulbarton Football Club, Mulbarton Sports and Social Club, Mulbarton Church, Treetops Nursery and the WI.

It is sponsored by Hammond & Stratford and Starkings & Watson.

Christmas
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Jack Simm and Ben James Smith

Investigations

Law student takes landlord to court over terrible state of room - and wins

Phoebe Lucas and Tom Bristow

Logo Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. 

North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon