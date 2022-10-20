Gallery
'The number one stop for pumpkins' - Norfolk patch opens for second year
A Norfolk pumpkin patch which is now beginning its second year in business has promised to be the area's "number one stop for pumpkins".
Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham near Diss will open from 10am on Saturday, October 22, and will remain open until 4pm on Saturday, October 29, with a range of pumpkins on offer.
Alongside its orange offering, the venue promises to provide a "fun family day out" with a large straw pyramid, mini sand pits and ride-on tractors.
Owner Laura Gooderham said she was hoping her attraction would see extra visitors this year as they were the one of the few independent pumpkin sellers in the area.
She said: "We had a great first year in 2021 and we're really excited to open again this year.
"We're hoping to see more interest and extra visitors because we're now one of the few independent places where people can get a pumpkin.
"If you're in the area and you want a pumpkin, it's us or Tesco. We're the number one stop for pumpkins.
"We're going to have some new varieties of pumpkins giving us our widest ever variety and we're also going to be opening a new shop on the exit selling local crafts.
"We're focusing on children's attractions now, we've got a craft surprise for them included in their parents' admission fee and we've also got a new mud kitchen village for them to play in."
The event will also host a variety of food and drink concessions including a Florenco's Coffee Trailer, Gooderlicious and Pommarola Pizza.
Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch opens between 10am and 4pm and costs £2.50 for over-18s and is free for those younger with free parking.
Both cash and card is accepted, however no dogs are allowed on the site.