Revealed: Some of the places you are most likely to spot ghosts in Norfolk

Fright Night is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward - Credit: Google/Vincent Worster

The ghost of a woman from the 18th century who was thrown through the window of a Norfolk hotel is among the spirits that visitors may come across at the most haunted locations in the county.

Fright Night tours, which claims to be the oldest ghost hunting franchise in the world, has been exploring the ghostly goings on in Norfolk.

It is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward, from Manningtree.

Fright Night ghost hunts in Norfolk - Credit: Vincent Worster

Mr Vincent, who first started the tours in his home county, said Norfolk is full of "very active" haunting spots and sceptics are encouraged to come and see it for themselves.

The 53-year-old, who first started ghost hunting in 2006, said: "Once you‘ve done it a couple of times, you can get hooked on it.

"People who are on the fence are usually firm believers by the time they leave."

Tours involve a walk around each haunted site accompanied by a psychic medium.

It is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward - Credit: Vincent Worster

Then groups explore hotspots using tools of divination and ghost hunting equipment.

One year since their Norfolk tours started, the pair have already come across some of the spookiest sites the county has to offer.

And more events will take place at those very locations this year.

Gressenhall Workhouse in Dereham - Credit: Google

At the top of their list is the "notorious" Gressenhall Workhouse - now known as Gressenhall Museum - in Dereham, with a ghost hunt taking place on November 19.

At night noises are often heard throughout from the "punishment cell".

The Elizabethan House and the Tolhouse Gaol in Great Yarmouth are also ranked among the spookiest, according to Mr Worster.

The Tolhouse Gaol in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

For those looking for a thrill, they can come along for a Halloween tour at the Tolhouse on October 29.

In 1645 Matthew Hopkins, the infamous witchfinder general, arrived in Yarmouth to conduct his witch trials and had several women executed.

The prison finally closed in 1878 but many of its past inmates are said to still walk the corridors

The Bell Hotel in Thetford - Credit: Google

Thetford's Bell Hotel is another top ghost hunt spot, with tickets available for a tour on September 17.

A previous owner from the 18th century by the name of Betty Radcliffe is said to still be in her beloved hotel in room 29 with her lover next door in room 30.

For more information about ghost hunts or to book tickets visit Fright Nights' website.