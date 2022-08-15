News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Revealed: Some of the places you are most likely to spot ghosts in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:22 AM August 15, 2022
t is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward

Fright Night is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward - Credit: Google/Vincent Worster

The ghost of a woman from the 18th century who was thrown through the window of a Norfolk hotel is among the spirits that visitors may come across at the most haunted locations in the county.

Fright Night tours, which claims to be the oldest ghost hunting franchise in the world, has been exploring the ghostly goings on in Norfolk.

It is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward, from Manningtree. 

Fright Night ghost hunts in Norfolk

Fright Night ghost hunts in Norfolk - Credit: Vincent Worster

Mr Vincent, who first started the tours in his home county, said Norfolk is full of "very active" haunting spots and sceptics are encouraged to come and see it for themselves.

The 53-year-old, who first started ghost hunting in 2006, said: "Once you‘ve done it a couple of times, you can get hooked on it.

"People who are on the fence are usually firm believers by the time they leave."

Tours involve a walk around each haunted site accompanied by a psychic medium.

It is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward

It is run by area coordinators for Norfolk and Suffolk, Vincent Worster and Debbie Seward - Credit: Vincent Worster

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 2 Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer
  3. 3 Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  1. 4 'Not our problem' - Tyre mountain boss exports 350 tonnes of rubber 'I know not where'
  2. 5 Two men arrested after fire caused by disposable BBQ at country park
  3. 6 9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022
  4. 7 Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot could be lodged 'in next couple of months'
  5. 8 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
  6. 9 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  7. 10 Elizabethan manor house with 20 acres and a pool on sale for £2.75m

Then groups explore hotspots using tools of divination and ghost hunting equipment.

One year since their Norfolk tours started, the pair have already come across some of the spookiest sites the county has to offer. 

And more events will take place at those very locations this year.

Gressenhall Workhouse in Dereham

Gressenhall Workhouse in Dereham - Credit: Google

At the top of their list is the "notorious" Gressenhall Workhouse - now known as Gressenhall Museum - in Dereham, with a ghost hunt taking place on November 19.

At night noises are often heard throughout from the "punishment cell".

The Elizabethan House and the Tolhouse Gaol in Great Yarmouth are also ranked among the spookiest, according to Mr Worster.

The Tolhouse Gaol in Great Yarmouth

The Tolhouse Gaol in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

For those looking for a thrill, they can come along for a Halloween tour at the Tolhouse on October 29. 

In 1645 Matthew Hopkins, the infamous witchfinder general, arrived in Yarmouth to conduct his witch trials and had several women executed.

The prison finally closed in 1878 but many of its past inmates are said to still walk the corridors

The Bell Hotel in Thetford

The Bell Hotel in Thetford - Credit: Google

Thetford's Bell Hotel is another top ghost hunt spot, with tickets available for a tour on September 17. 

A previous owner from the 18th century by the name of Betty Radcliffe is said to still be in her beloved hotel in room 29 with her lover next door in room 30.

For more information about ghost hunts or to book tickets visit Fright Nights' website. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
CCTV in female changing room at Great Yarmouth Marina Centre

Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon