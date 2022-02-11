Family friendly beer festival celebrating best of Norfolk set to return

The Morley Beer Festival and Family Fun Day celebrates Norfolk food, drink, music and family entertainment. - Credit: Supplied

A family friendly beer festival is set to return to Norfolk for an eighth year this summer.

The Morley Beer Festival and Family Fun Day will once again take place in Morley, Wymondham, over the weekend of Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The two-day festival, which celebrates local food, drink, music and family entertainment, will this year be raising money for the village's sports hall and supporting Nelson's Journey which helps bereaved children in Norfolk.

There will be a selection of local ale and cider at the event, as well as a fresh pizza stand, burger unit and ice cream outlet.

Entertainment will include live music from Serena Grant, who featured on BBC Introducing, The Foreign Locals, Tallulah Goodtimes, Agent Orange and Coronation Kings who will perform across the festival.

There will also be a range of fun activities which includes workshops in circus skills, science and archery to get involved in. Some activities will cost but others will be free.

The event kicks off at 5pm on the Friday evening lasting until 11pm, before restarting at 12pm on Saturday and finishing at 11pm that night.

Corinna Pharaoh, one of the festival's organisers, said: "We're hugely excited to bring the festival back for 2022.

"This year's music line-up is bigger and better than ever before, with Coronation Kings playing self-penned rousing guitar-based indie rock songs delivered with verve and passion.

"They will be followed by headliner Tallulah Goodtimes with electro-swing extravaganza with vintage sounds of yesteryear combined with beats and bass from today."

Having raised over £17,000 for Norfolk charities over the years, more than 2,000 people attend the festival every year.

Ms Pharaoh added: "It's shaping up to become a hugely memorable weekend with a fantastic music line-up, real ales and ciders from around Norfolk, delicious street food and a huge range of activities for the family."

Tickets for the weekend cost £20 (plus booking fee) with under 16's going free.

For more information, check out the website.