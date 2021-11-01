Review: Fiendishly good fun as the Monster Club returns to Norfolk haunt
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Halloween can be a frightening time of year for many but it proved to be a spook-taculary fun one thanks to some monster mayhem on the outskirts of Norwich.
Back for a second year at Wensum Valley Hotel and Country Club, The Monster Club is becoming as synonymous with Halloween as pumpkins, witches and trick or treaters.
Sunday afternoon and evening were the last two performances of a week of shows throughout the October half-term holidays where families were treated to some ghoulishly good fun.
Packed full of good fun, frolics, music and dance - and of course a few frights - The Monster Club is like an old-fashioned Saturday night variety show rolled into just over an hour of fiendish fun.
The Joe Ringer Band, or the Dead Ringers as they morphed into for the event, are the musical heartbeat of The Monster Club with some seasonal classics like Ghostbusters and Thriller as a cauldron full of other monster hits.
The band and the dancers were undeniably a Halloween hit as was the fabulous Friedrich Fright (Pip Randelle) who not only compered the eerie extravaganza but was front and centre of it.
Whether it was trying to use Amazon Alexa to get the audience into the Monster Club, having a go at juggling, flinging about some giant sliders or trying to master an errant broom, Randelle was comedy gold.
He, together with the band and dancers, joined in with a riotous rendition of If I were not on the monster club...
By the time the band belted out The Timewarp, from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, everyone in the tent - both the undead and the living - was up on their feet jiving away as this joyous show came to an end.
It was hard not to be bewitched by the first class night of fright and fun that should be a must for families everywhere when The Monster Club (surely) returns next year.
Log onto https://www.facebook.com/monsterclubshow/ for more information about The Monster Club.
The team behind The Monster Club are involved in a Kidz Pop Party event to be held at Norwich’s St Andrews Hall during the February 2022 half term holiday.
Log onto www.kidzpopparty.com for more details.