Mods and rockers take over town for classic bike and scooter meet

Gallery

Bikes rolling in to the Mods and Rockers meet in King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher

A Norfolk town became a hub of activity this weekend as mods and rockers rolled in for the annual bike meet.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the day at Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn as exhibitors showed off their favourite motorbikes and scooters on Sunday, August 14.

An aerial view of the 2022 annual Mods and Rockers bike meet in Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher

The annual Mods and Rockers bike meet returned for its seventh edition, which promised to be bigger and better than previous years.

From vintage Vespa scooters to historic Harley-Davidsons, there were lots to see for two-wheel enthusiasts and the town's market place thronged with activity.

Hundreds attended the event in King's Lynn on Sunday - Credit: Matthew Usher

Alongside classic bikes, artists took to the stage playing music from the era with country, rock and roll and soul music getting people up and dancing.

Lots of people clad in leather turned up on their motorbikes for the annual Mods and Rockers meet - Credit: Matthew Usher

Alongside classic bikes, it was also a day full of fashion from the era - Credit: Matthew Usher

People donned their best outfits such as leather-clad bikers and mods in bomber jackets and passers-by would be forgiven for thinking they had stepped back in time to the 1960s.

The Pat Winn Combo performing at the Mods and Rockers meet in King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher

Engines roared across King's Lynn throughout the day until the event came to a close in the evening, leaving the town quiet until the bikes return in 2023.

One of the many vintage scooters at the King's Lynn event - Credit: Matthew Usher

Classic bikes on show at the Mods and Rockers meet in King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher

Large crowds enjoying themselves at the Mods and Rockers meet in King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher

Scooters on exhibit at the Mods and Rockers meet in King's Lynn - Credit: Matthew Usher



