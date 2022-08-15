Gallery
Mods and rockers take over town for classic bike and scooter meet
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A Norfolk town became a hub of activity this weekend as mods and rockers rolled in for the annual bike meet.
Hundreds of people enjoyed the day at Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn as exhibitors showed off their favourite motorbikes and scooters on Sunday, August 14.
The annual Mods and Rockers bike meet returned for its seventh edition, which promised to be bigger and better than previous years.
From vintage Vespa scooters to historic Harley-Davidsons, there were lots to see for two-wheel enthusiasts and the town's market place thronged with activity.
Alongside classic bikes, artists took to the stage playing music from the era with country, rock and roll and soul music getting people up and dancing.
People donned their best outfits such as leather-clad bikers and mods in bomber jackets and passers-by would be forgiven for thinking they had stepped back in time to the 1960s.
Engines roared across King's Lynn throughout the day until the event came to a close in the evening, leaving the town quiet until the bikes return in 2023.