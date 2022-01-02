News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Milkshake! Live coming to Norwich and King's Lynn in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:52 AM January 2, 2022
Milkshake! Live is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal and the King's Lynn Corn Exchange in 2022. 

Your little ones will be singing and dancing in their seats as Milkshake! Live is heading to two Norfolk venues this year.

New show Milkshake! Monkey's Musical will be at the Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on Wednesday, April 6 and at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday, April 17 with two performances at 12pm and 3.30pm for both. 

Milkshake! is a popular children's TV programme on Channel 5 and two presenters will be at each location on the UK tour. 

The Milkshake! Monkey will be there along with characters Paddington, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy and Blue’s Clues.

Families will be able to learn songs and dances with their Milkshake! friends, with lots of music and audience participation. 

The tour is produced by Mark Thompson Productions by arrangement and in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting.

Buy tickets to the show at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or norwichtheatre.org

