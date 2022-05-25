News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

All aboard for a 'street party atmosphere' at railway's jubilee events

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:42 AM May 25, 2022
The "County of Essex" locomotive has been given a fresh paint design ahead of the Mid Norfolk Railway's Platinum Jubilee

The County of Essex locomotive has been given a fresh paint design ahead of the Mid Norfolk Railway's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

A Norfolk heritage railway promises a "street party atmosphere" during a series of events over the jubilee weekend.

The Mid Norfolk Railway is holding two running days on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

And on Sunday, June 5, there will be complimentary cream teas offered to all fare-paying passengers.

The County of Essex locomotive will transport passengers between Dereham and Thuxton, which has also been given a unique paint job for the occasion. 

James Oakley of Mid Norfolk Railway said: "The launch of a diesel locomotive in a new secret livery to mark the Platinum Jubilee will certainly turn a few heads.

"And with our complimentary cream teas on the Sunday, we hope to create a real street party atmosphere in our carriages." 

This will be the second time the County of Essex has transported passengers to celebrate a milestone of the Queen, as it was also used in 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee. 

The full timetable can be found on the Mid Norfolk Railway website.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Dereham News
Norfolk

