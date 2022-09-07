News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All aboard the beer train for a night of local ales and vintage engines

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:48 AM September 7, 2022
Updated: 8:54 AM September 7, 2022
The D1933 locomotive departing from Dereham on the Mid Norfolk Railway

The D1933 locomotive departing from Wymondham on the Mid Norfolk Railway

Ale lovers will have the chance to jump aboard a beer train later this month on a Norfolk heritage railway.

The event is being run by Mid Norfolk Railway between Friday, September 23 and Sunday, September 25 as part of its Diesel Weekend.

The 47580 County of Essex departing Dereham Station

The 47580 County of Essex departing Dereham Station - Credit: MNR

Passengers can enjoy local tipples from Tindall Brewery of Seething, while enjoying a trip while being transported through Wymondham and Dereham.

The weekend will feature guest mainline and heritage engines, including a first visit of the D8001 locomotive courtesy of the Epping and Ongar Railway.

The 57301 approaching Wymondham Abbey station

The 57301 approaching Wymondham Abbey station - Credit: Ian Macdonald

Tickets for the event are priced at £20 for an adult rover ticket and concession tickets are also available for seniors (£15) and children and MNR members (£10).

Rover tickets are valid for the evening beer train but separate tickets are also available at £10 for adults or £5 for accompanying children. 

