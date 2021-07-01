East Anglian music festival has a new home for 2021

Published: 9:00 PM July 1, 2021

The main stage at the 2019 Maui Waui Festival - Credit: Jerry Tye

For the last eight years, the Maui Waui Festival has been bringing an eclectic and exciting mix of world music, performance, arts and family fun to Theberton in Suffolk.

Now the event, which attracts a crowd of around 5,000 people, is moving to a new home in Norfolk at Hill Farm near Dereham.

Getting into the festival vibe at Maui Waui Festival 2019 - Credit: Jerry Tye

For the August bank holiday weekend, from August 27-29, the ancient meadowland and woodland will be transformed into a giant artistic playground featuring more than 100 bands across six stages, including Peatbog Faeries, Dub Pistols and Goldie Lookin' Chain.

New for the Sunday of the festival is the Americana stage, which will see performances from the legendary Hank Wangford, Cornwall’s energetic bluebrass band Flats and Sharps, rock and roll revivalists the Trues Strays, and London’s Dana Immanuel and the Stolen Band.

“For years I have been wanting to bring more Americana to the festival, especially as the ethos of Maui Waui is to bring all types of world music to East Anglia,” says Anne Steel, whose son, Silas Rayner is the festival organiser.

“Americana is a truly fascinating music genre embracing alt-country, roots, blues, Celtic rock, bluegrass and folk rock – in fact outside of electronic dance music it’s probably the most widely performed live music heard today in the UK, everywhere and anywhere from festivals and concert halls to pub gigs."

The 2019 Maui Waui Festival - Credit: Jerry Tye

Plus. the new electronic dance area, The Outer Limits, will feature world class DJS from Banco de Gaia to Chris Liberator and EZ Rollers.

And it will be filled with detailed immersive décor, including a newly constructed, huge stainless steel UFO shaped DJ stage.

Maui Waui is about more than just the music.

The festival also boasts a full circus tent with workshops, displays and shows throughout the whole weekend.

Circus acts will be performing during the weekend at Maui Waui Festival - Credit: Jerry Tye

The Living Art Tent will host the UK body painting competition. Artists will spend the weekend creating their themed paintings on human canvases, ready for a grand catwalk show on Saturday on the main stage.

Maui Waui is a family-friendly festival, with lots of free activities for children - Credit: Jerry Tye

Maui Waui prides itself on its family-friendly credentials - children under 13 go free - and the festival has a huge kids area with a full weekend of free activities, including wacky racing, craft sessions, bouncy castles, bubble craft, storytelling and lots more.

The Main Stage, in the Big Top, will feature music from across the genres including electro swing, folk, funk, soul, reggae and rock, and at the World Music Café Stage expect a mix of late night Flamenco shows, traditional Reggae, live African music, folk music and dance.

Glastonbury's Flavour Parlour will be returning to Maui Waui 2021 - Credit: Jerry Tye

Glastonbury's Flavour Parlour Stage will be showcasing some of the best live music in the UK.

Months of creative work go into the event, both before and on site, ensuring that its six venues and many attractions really look the part.

A spectacular fireworks display at the 2019 Maui Waui Festival - Credit: Jerry Tye

And the festival is proud to have a green policy, recycling 80% of all rubbish on site.

Solar energy is used to power the lighting around the site and organisers have ethical trading and food standards and only charge their food and drink vendors reasonable rates to keep refreshments affordable.

Plus every year Maui Waui raises money for local charities with charity auctions and other events.

Maui Waui Festival runs from August 27-29 at Hill Farm, Gressenhall.

To find out more and buy tickets go to mauiwauievents.co.uk