Norfolk festival almost cancelled after huge field fire at site

Maui Waui Festival was almost cancelled after a fire at the site a week before. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Around 5,000 people partied over the August bank holiday weekend at Maui Waui Festival - but there was lots of drama behind-the-scenes after a huge fire the week before.

The family-friendly festival takes place at Hill Farm in Gressenhall, near Dereham, and this year's event ran from Thursday, August 25, to Sunday, August 28.

It was a weekend packed with music, art and culture, including 80s ska legends Bad Manners and Foolhardy Circus, with a dedicated kids area too.

80s ska legends Bad Manners performed at Maui Waui Festival. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Sunday was Americana-themed, with top country and blues acts performing.

But it could have been a very different story after a tractor caught fire causing a huge field blaze at the farm on Wednesday, August 17.

It was part of the area being used for the festival, which takes up 70 acres of the estate in total, and was close to the main arena and home of the owners, the Bullard family.

Anne Steel and John Row enjoying Maui Waui Festival 2022. - Credit: Jerry Tye

Luckily no one was hurt and it was extinguished by Norfolk Fire Service which sent five fire engines to the scene.

For safety reasons a new site was found and the main big top tents were rebuilt, but this was then refused by the council due to the change of location.

It was then agreed that Maui Waui could move back to the original site with extra safety rules, including no barbecues and placing hundreds of water and sand buckets in the fields.

Maui Waui Festival has a dedicated kids area and there was free tickets for under 13s. - Credit: Jerry Tye

A new field was also found for the festival campsite and the crew worked long hours to get it ready in time.

On top of moving the festival twice, they had to deal with the wrong showers being sent and water pipes delivered without taps.

Silas Rayner, the Maui Waui Organiser, said: "I’m sure none of the festival goers and fans of Maui would have any idea of the dramas and events going on behind-the-scenes when they walked through the gates.

Monkey Business Circus at Maui Waui Festival. - Credit: Jerry Tye

"I am so proud of the incredible endurance of our crew, who worked their socks off to ensure everything looked amazing for the opening."

The team was also relieved after the rainfall on Wednesday following weeks of extremely hot weather.