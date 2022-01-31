News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp bringing 80s party to Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:00 PM January 31, 2022
Martin Kemp Spandau Ballet coming to King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Martin Kemp will be performing in King's Lynn in April, promising a "euphoric" night of 80s music - Credit: Supplied

Martin Kemp will be heading to Norfolk this spring for a party that promises to be "the most euphoric night you've had since the 80s".

The Spandau Ballet star will perform a DJ set at King's Lynn's Corn Exchange on Friday, April 15, spinning classic hits from the 1980s. 

Shoulder pads, spandex and leg warmers are encouraged as guests are urged to don their favourite outfits from the decade.

The 60-year-old said: "This show will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s.

"Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives - I think we all need that right now.

"Expect one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s.”

Mr Kemp enjoyed chart success as the bassist in Spandau Ballet and is also known to many as Steve Owen in EastEnders. 

Tickets start from £20 and are on sale now.

