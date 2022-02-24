Norfolk cycling route named one of best in UK

Marriott's Way has been named one of the UK's best and easiest cycling routes. - Credit: Archant © 2012

With the weather finally starting to warm up it is a great excuse to head out on your bike, with Norfolk home to one of the UK's best trails.

Marriott's Way has been named in a list by The Times as one of the best and easiest cycling routes in the country.

The 26-mile footpath, bridleway and cycle trail runs between Norwich and Aylsham and follows the routes of two disused railway lines.

The Times described it as an "easy, flat ride along old railway paths" where you will see woodland, farmland and meadows.

It also said to look our for woodpeckers and wrens, with sculptures along the route too.

The Times recommends The Red Lion in Bishopgate in Norwich as the place to eat.

There is currently a partial closure of the Marriott's Way under Sweet Briar Bridge Road due to a burst water main.

There are also diversions in Cawston due to work to improve accessibility.