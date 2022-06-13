News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rock and roll and classic car event planned to celebrate musician's life

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:34 PM June 13, 2022
Tottenhill Rock and Roll will celebrate the life of Mark Page. 

Tottenhill Rock and Roll will celebrate the life of Mark Page. - Credit: Steven Gigli/Supplied

The family and friends of a much-loved musician who passed away are gearing up to celebrate his life with a rock and roll and classic car event.

Tottenhill Rock and Roll will take place at Steve Cato Restorations in Tottenhill Retail Park, near King's Lynn, on Saturday, July 16, from 3pm until midnight and it will raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The fundraising event will feature classic cars. 

The fundraising event will feature classic cars. - Credit: Supplied

It is being held in memory of Norwich musician Mark Page, whose nickname was Polo, who passed away in March 2020.

He played in many rockabilly bands over the years, including The Smalltown Giants, The Leopard Trio, and The Hal Wrayzer Combo. 

He was also very well known in west Norfolk but as his funeral was held at the beginning of lockdown not many people could attend. 

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli - Credit: Archant

The event will feature bands The McCurdy Brothers and The V8 Rockets, DJs, classic cars, food, and a raffle with tickets £10 through Eventbrite.

The event organisers are also looking for raffle prize donations. 

