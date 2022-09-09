Updates on Norfolk's major events following the Queen's death

Updated

Norfolk Heritage Open Days, coordinated by The Forum, run from September 9 to 18. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Major events planned across Norfolk have been impacted following the Queen's death.

From football to fairs, these are the events that are scheduled over the next few days and what updates we have so far.

CAPTION; Photos of the Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2009. Pic shows the Queen leaving church. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NEWS COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant Library

1. Sandringham Game and Country Fair, Sandringham Estate

September 10-11

The Sandringham Estate announced on Friday morning that the fair is cancelled as it enters a period of Royal Mourning.

Ticket-holders to the event, organised by Living Heritage Shows, will be contacted in "due course".

Les Misérables is the longest-running musical on London's West End. - Credit: Danny Kaan

2. Les Miserables, Norwich Theatre Royal

Until September 24

The cast of Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal led a poignant tribute to Her Majesty before the performance on Thursday night, with the National Anthem sung and a two-minute silence held.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive, said in a statement: "Further information from Norwich Theatre on performances this week will be released in due course."

3. Norwich City away game, Burnley

September 9

The English Football League (EFL) has released a statement confirming that Friday's matches, including Norwich City's away game against Burnley, have been cancelled.

4. Heritage Open Days, Norfolk-wide

September 9-18

There are more than 250 free events planned across Norfolk this September for England's largest festival of culture and heritage.

Events are put on by different venues so make sure to check their websites and social media pages to see whether they are going ahead.

The Norfolk Heritage Open Days website listings will also be updated as often as they can.

A statement from Heritage Open Days said: "After careful consideration as the festival has already begun, we have taken the decision for Heritage Open Days to go ahead for local communities and to safeguard participants.

"We will support our extraordinary local organisers to run or cancel their events in whatever way feels right."

The Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride is going ahead as planned. - Credit: Archant

5. The Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride, Norfolk-wide

September 10

This charity event is still going ahead as planned on Saturday.

A statement released on Friday said: "The President (Gen the Lord Dannatt) and Trustees have determined that we can best honour the Queen’s memory by holding the Bike Ride as planned on Saturday.

It continued: "Riders are encouraged to pray for the Royal Family in the churches that they visit and to sign any books of remembrance that may be provided."

Jack Jay (centre-back) and the cast from the Hippodrome's summer 2022 season appeared alongside ITV presenters Kate Lawler and Ovie Soko in July. - Credit: TMS Media

6. Summer Circus and Water Spectacular, Hippodrome Circus

Until September 18

The Hippodrome Circus summer show is led by Jack Jay and Johnny Mac and features incredible international acts.

Thursday and Friday were already days off from the show and the Jay family has confirmed that the weekend's performances will go ahead as scheduled.

7. Street food event, Thorpe St Andrew

September 11

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has announced that its street food event due to take place in Fitzmaurice Park this Sunday with local traders has been cancelled.

All council meetings have also been called off during this period of mourning.

Check back as this list will be updated throughout the day.