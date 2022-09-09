Updated
Updates on Norfolk's major events following the Queen's death
- Credit: Keiron Tovell
Major events planned across Norfolk have been impacted following the Queen's death.
From football to fairs, these are the events that are scheduled over the next few days and what updates we have so far.
1. Sandringham Game and Country Fair, Sandringham Estate
September 10-11
The Sandringham Estate announced on Friday morning that the fair is cancelled as it enters a period of Royal Mourning.
Ticket-holders to the event, organised by Living Heritage Shows, will be contacted in "due course".
2. Les Miserables, Norwich Theatre Royal
Until September 24
The cast of Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal led a poignant tribute to Her Majesty before the performance on Thursday night, with the National Anthem sung and a two-minute silence held.
Most Read
- 1 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
- 2 Police called to fight on A140
- 3 Car crashes into house in Dereham
- 4 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
- 5 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 6 Will Norfolk schools be closed after death of the Queen?
- 7 Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners
- 8 Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid fears for the Queen's health
- 9 ‘Despicable’ son who stole mum’s £19k care home fees will pay back just £1
- 10 'Absolute nightmare': Parents' anguish over missing son last seen at N&N
Stephen Crocker, chief executive, said in a statement: "Further information from Norwich Theatre on performances this week will be released in due course."
3. Norwich City away game, Burnley
September 9
The English Football League (EFL) has released a statement confirming that Friday's matches, including Norwich City's away game against Burnley, have been cancelled.
4. Heritage Open Days, Norfolk-wide
September 9-18
There are more than 250 free events planned across Norfolk this September for England's largest festival of culture and heritage.
Events are put on by different venues so make sure to check their websites and social media pages to see whether they are going ahead.
The Norfolk Heritage Open Days website listings will also be updated as often as they can.
A statement from Heritage Open Days said: "After careful consideration as the festival has already begun, we have taken the decision for Heritage Open Days to go ahead for local communities and to safeguard participants.
"We will support our extraordinary local organisers to run or cancel their events in whatever way feels right."
5. The Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride, Norfolk-wide
September 10
This charity event is still going ahead as planned on Saturday.
A statement released on Friday said: "The President (Gen the Lord Dannatt) and Trustees have determined that we can best honour the Queen’s memory by holding the Bike Ride as planned on Saturday.
It continued: "Riders are encouraged to pray for the Royal Family in the churches that they visit and to sign any books of remembrance that may be provided."
6. Summer Circus and Water Spectacular, Hippodrome Circus
Until September 18
The Hippodrome Circus summer show is led by Jack Jay and Johnny Mac and features incredible international acts.
Thursday and Friday were already days off from the show and the Jay family has confirmed that the weekend's performances will go ahead as scheduled.
7. Street food event, Thorpe St Andrew
September 11
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has announced that its street food event due to take place in Fitzmaurice Park this Sunday with local traders has been cancelled.
All council meetings have also been called off during this period of mourning.