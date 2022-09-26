7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this October
- Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
From West End hit musical Mamma Mia! to the return of Halloween attraction PrimEvil, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk this October.
1. Mamma Mia!, Norwich
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: October 4-22
Price: From £38.50, Norwich Theatre website, box office or call 01603 630000
Escape the cold weather and be transported to a Greek island where the sun always shines as this hit musical comes to Norwich.
Set to the timeless hits of ABBA, it follows Sophie's quest to discover who her father is as her mum comes face-to-face with three men from her past on the eve of a wedding.
2. Bayfield Hall Sculpture Trail, Holt
Where: Bayfield Hall, Holt, NR25 7JN
When: October 5-30, Wednesday-Sunday: 10am-4pm
Price: £7 adults, under 18s free, book on the Bayfield Hall Sculpture website, free parking, dogs on leads welcome
The first Bayfield Hall Sculpture Trail features 40 artists, sculptors, musicians and makers in the stunning grounds and gardens of Bayfield Hall.
It has been curated by Sarah Cannell and Fiona Roberts, with some new works and others were part of the Raveningham Sculpture Trail over the summer.
3. PrimEvil, Lenwade
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE
When: October 14-31, 6pm-11pm (last entry 9pm)
Price: £25-£35 (VIP and fast track options too), buy on PrimEvil Scare website, ages 12+ (under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Norfolk's biggest scare attraction is back by popular demand for Halloween 2022, with five frightening haunts to enjoy.
Attractions returning are the Mayhem Manor Hotel, Route 666, The Crypt and the Circus of Terror, with Hell's Hollow new for this year.
4. Pumpkin Picking and Activities, Strumpshaw
Where: Ha Ha Farm, Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4AH
When: October 15-31, 10am-4pm
Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced £2-£10, dogs on leads welcome
There will be five acres of pumpkins to choose from, with weird and wonderful varieties too.
For an additional charge, there will be activities including pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt through the woods, storytelling and crafts.
5. The Pumpkin House, Thursford
Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD
When: October 15,16, 22-30
Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced, maze £1.50pp, dogs on leads welcome
The Pumpkin House is handmade out of wood and is decorated with more than 1,000 pumpkins, boasting great photo opportunities.
There will also be hay bale towers, a pop-up café, a musical organ and the wooded walk and bale maze.
A makers market will also take place there over the weekend of October 22 and 23 from 10am to 4pm.
6. Lou Lou's Vintage Fair, Norwich
Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: October 16, 11am-4pm
Price: £2.50, buy on Eventbrite
This award-winning vintage fair is returning to Norwich and will feature more than 35 traders.
On offer will be vintage womenswear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and homewares - sourced from far and wide by the businesses involved.
7. Halloween Spooktacular, Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU
When: October 21-31
Price: Adults: from £19, concessions (60+): from £18, children (under 14): from £12, buy on Hippodrome Circus website or call 01493 738877
Jack Jay and Johnny Mac return with another spooky adventure for all the family this October half term.
It will feature a talented international cast of circus performers and fancy dress is encouraged.