7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this October

Mamma Mia! is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal this October. - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

From West End hit musical Mamma Mia! to the return of Halloween attraction PrimEvil, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk this October.

Mamma Mia the ABBA musical is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

1. Mamma Mia!, Norwich

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: October 4-22

Price: From £38.50, Norwich Theatre website, box office or call 01603 630000

Escape the cold weather and be transported to a Greek island where the sun always shines as this hit musical comes to Norwich.

Set to the timeless hits of ABBA, it follows Sophie's quest to discover who her father is as her mum comes face-to-face with three men from her past on the eve of a wedding.

‘Is There Anybody There?’ by Rachael Long is among the sculptures that are part of an upcoming trail at Bayfield Hall. Ms Long also created the Wells Lifeboat Horse. - Credit: Supplied

2. Bayfield Hall Sculpture Trail, Holt

Where: Bayfield Hall, Holt, NR25 7JN

When: October 5-30, Wednesday-Sunday: 10am-4pm

Price: £7 adults, under 18s free, book on the Bayfield Hall Sculpture website, free parking, dogs on leads welcome

The first Bayfield Hall Sculpture Trail features 40 artists, sculptors, musicians and makers in the stunning grounds and gardens of Bayfield Hall.

It has been curated by Sarah Cannell and Fiona Roberts, with some new works and others were part of the Raveningham Sculpture Trail over the summer.

PrimEvil returns for its 13th year of fear in 2022 - Credit: PrimEvil

3. PrimEvil, Lenwade

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: October 14-31, 6pm-11pm (last entry 9pm)

Price: £25-£35 (VIP and fast track options too), buy on PrimEvil Scare website, ages 12+ (under 16s accompanied by an adult)

Norfolk's biggest scare attraction is back by popular demand for Halloween 2022, with five frightening haunts to enjoy.

Attractions returning are the Mayhem Manor Hotel, Route 666, The Crypt and the Circus of Terror, with Hell's Hollow new for this year.

The Ha Ha Farm pumpkin patch returns this Halloween. - Credit: Ha Ha Farm

4. Pumpkin Picking and Activities, Strumpshaw

Where: Ha Ha Farm, Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4AH

When: October 15-31, 10am-4pm

Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced £2-£10, dogs on leads welcome

There will be five acres of pumpkins to choose from, with weird and wonderful varieties too.

For an additional charge, there will be activities including pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt through the woods, storytelling and crafts.

The Pumpkin House is returning for Halloween 2022. - Credit: Andy Langley

5. The Pumpkin House, Thursford

Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD

When: October 15,16, 22-30

Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced, maze £1.50pp, dogs on leads welcome

The Pumpkin House is handmade out of wood and is decorated with more than 1,000 pumpkins, boasting great photo opportunities.

There will also be hay bale towers, a pop-up café, a musical organ and the wooded walk and bale maze.

A makers market will also take place there over the weekend of October 22 and 23 from 10am to 4pm.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair is coming to Norwich this weekend Credit: Supplied by Lou Lou's Vintage Fair - Credit: Archant

6. Lou Lou's Vintage Fair, Norwich

Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: October 16, 11am-4pm

Price: £2.50, buy on Eventbrite

This award-winning vintage fair is returning to Norwich and will feature more than 35 traders.

On offer will be vintage womenswear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and homewares - sourced from far and wide by the businesses involved.

The Halloween Spooktacular finale dance - Credit: david@streetview-marketing.co.uk

7. Halloween Spooktacular, Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU

When: October 21-31

Price: Adults: from £19, concessions (60+): from £18, children (under 14): from £12, buy on Hippodrome Circus website or call 01493 738877

Jack Jay and Johnny Mac return with another spooky adventure for all the family this October half term.

