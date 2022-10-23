Video
7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this November
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
From a smash-hit musical to a dazzling fireworks display, here are some of the brilliant events running in Norfolk this November.
1. The Color Purple, Norwich
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: November 1 to 5
Price: From £28, buy on the Norwich Theatre website, in-person at the box office or call 01603 630000
Based on the Pulitzer prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, the UK tour of musical The Color Purple is coming to Norwich.
It tells the story of Celie as she journeys through joy, despair, anguish and hope in her own personal awakening and it is set in the racially divided American south in the first half of the 20th century.
2. We Love Fireworks, Wymondham
Where: Wymondham Rugby Football Club, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, Wymondham, NR18 0GQ
When: November 4, gates open at 5pm, fireworks around 8pm
Price: Aged 12+: £6, under 12: £4, under 4s free, buy through the Wymondham Rugby Football Club website as entry is by ticket only, limited onsite parking £5 a car
Thousands are expected at this fireworks display, which will be bigger and better than ever with a spectacular fire show beforehand.
There will also be a range of food trucks, a bar and a fairground, so there is lots to do ahead of the main event.
3. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: November 11-12: 9am-5pm, November 13: 9am-4pm
Price: Advance day tickets - over 16s: £7, concessions: £6.50, children (5-15): £5, under 5s free, on the gate: £10/£9.50/£5.50, buy on Norfolk Festive Show website, free parking
Expect hundreds of indoor and outdoor stalls at this huge Christmas market, which will sell everything from stocking fillers to clothes.
There will also be a range of food and drink traders and lots of festive treats, with something for your pets too.
4. Norfolk Lights Express, Sheringham
Where: North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA
When: November 11-January 2 2023, various times
Price: £20 to £25, under 3s on laps free, book on North Norfolk Railway website, wheelchair users call 01263 820800
The Norfolk Lights Express is a festive steam-hauled train which is illuminated by thousands of tiny lights.
It is back by popular demand and goes from Sheringham to Holt and back with colourful trackside scenes to marvel at.
5. Winter Wonderland, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: November 18-January 3, various times
Price: £4 admission with activities additional charge, ice skating from £10.50pp which includes admission price, buy through the Norfolk Showground website
Another great festive event running at the Norfolk Showground is Winter Wonderland, which will be there for six weeks.
It will include a large real ice rink, a funfair, a mini Christmas market, a Santa's grotto, festive food and drink and much more.
6. The Polar Express Train Ride, Dereham
Where: Mid-Norfolk Railway, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF
When: November 12-December 23, various times
Price: From £27.50, buy on Mid Norfolk The Polar Express Ride website
Based on the hit 2004 animated film, starring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, this festive train is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway and will go on a trip to the 'North Pole'.
The film will come to life with dancing chefs and waiters serving cookies and hot chocolate and Santa will give passengers a silver bell as a gift.
7. Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair, Sandringham
Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 6EN
When: November 18-20, 10am-5pm
Price: Advance day tickets: Adults: £10, over 65s: £9, children (5-15): £4, under 5s free/on the gate: £12/£11/£5, buy on the Living Heritage Country Shows website, free parking
Living Heritage Events is back at Sandringham this Christmas and there will be handcrafted gifts to buy from more than 100 creatives.
There will also be edible presents, a food hall and courts with chef demonstrations, live music and children's activities.