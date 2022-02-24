News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

5 major concerts coming to the Blickling Estate this summer

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:51 AM February 24, 2022
Michael Bublé and Tom Jones are both performing at the Blickling Estate over summer 2022. 

Michael Bublé and Tom Jones are both performing at the Blickling Estate over summer 2022. - Credit: David Jensen/PA Archive/PA Images - Danielle Booden

From Tom Jones to Michael Bublé, a whole host of chart-topping acts will perform at the Blickling Estate, near Aylsham, this summer.

The estate, run by the National Trust, will welcome some huge stars in 2022, with tickets still available for all shows.

These are the five major concerts happening in July and August: 

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. - Credit: Supplied

1. Bryan Adams, July 8

Grammy award-winning singer Bryan Adams will kick off the July gigs at Blickling on his So Happy It Hurts Tour, named after his latest album due to be released in March.

He has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide with 27 top 40 singles, including number one hit (Everything I Do) I Do it For You.

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

2. Tom Jones, July 9

Sir Tom has just announced a 2022 Norfolk concert on his Surrounded by Time UK tour - named after his most recent album that topped the charts.

His career spans more than 50 years and he is known for hits such as It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat and Sex Bomb.

Michael Bublé is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer.  

Michael Bublé is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer. - Credit: David Jensen/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

  1. 1 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
  2. 2 Man failed to look after snakes found in 'disgusting' conditions, court hears
  3. 3 Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash
  1. 4 'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties
  2. 5 County lines dealer caught with list of city alleyways for trading drugs
  3. 6 'It's devastating': Neighbours tell of shock at Lynn house fire
  4. 7 Norwich cake shop giving goodie bags to first 50 customers on opening day
  5. 8 £198m Norwich Western Link road gets renewed backing from council
  6. 9 Norwich woman faces trial over 'out of control' dog
  7. 10 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

3. Michael Bublé, July 11 

After being rescheduled twice due to Covid, the Canadian crooner will finally be performing at Blickling this summer.

The An Evening with Michael Bublé tour will see him perform in stunning outdoor locations across the UK. 

Olly Murs is touring across the UK in 2021. Image by Mark Hayman

Olly Murs is performing at Blickling. - Credit: Archant

4. Olly Murs, July 12 

Cheeky chappie Olly is one of the biggest success stories from The X Factor and since finishing second in 2009 he has become one of the biggest names in pop.

He knows how to work a crowd and they will be dancing to hits such as Troublemaker and Heart Skips a Beat. 

Classic Ibiza organisers will be keeping their 'party spaces' at this summer's concerts.

Classic Ibiza returns this summer to Blickling. - Credit: David Evans

5. Classic Ibiza, August 6

The Blickling Estate will once again host Classic Ibiza, which will be a celebration of house music reinvented by the Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs.

You can also bring your own food and drink, with a range of street food vendors and bars too. 

Buy tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk or classicibiza.co.uk

Days Out Guide
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hill, from Marsham, who has died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 18.

Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon