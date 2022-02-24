5 major concerts coming to the Blickling Estate this summer
- Credit: David Jensen/PA Archive/PA Images - Danielle Booden
From Tom Jones to Michael Bublé, a whole host of chart-topping acts will perform at the Blickling Estate, near Aylsham, this summer.
The estate, run by the National Trust, will welcome some huge stars in 2022, with tickets still available for all shows.
These are the five major concerts happening in July and August:
1. Bryan Adams, July 8
Grammy award-winning singer Bryan Adams will kick off the July gigs at Blickling on his So Happy It Hurts Tour, named after his latest album due to be released in March.
He has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide with 27 top 40 singles, including number one hit (Everything I Do) I Do it For You.
2. Tom Jones, July 9
Sir Tom has just announced a 2022 Norfolk concert on his Surrounded by Time UK tour - named after his most recent album that topped the charts.
His career spans more than 50 years and he is known for hits such as It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat and Sex Bomb.
3. Michael Bublé, July 11
After being rescheduled twice due to Covid, the Canadian crooner will finally be performing at Blickling this summer.
The An Evening with Michael Bublé tour will see him perform in stunning outdoor locations across the UK.
4. Olly Murs, July 12
Cheeky chappie Olly is one of the biggest success stories from The X Factor and since finishing second in 2009 he has become one of the biggest names in pop.
He knows how to work a crowd and they will be dancing to hits such as Troublemaker and Heart Skips a Beat.
5. Classic Ibiza, August 6
The Blickling Estate will once again host Classic Ibiza, which will be a celebration of house music reinvented by the Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs.
You can also bring your own food and drink, with a range of street food vendors and bars too.