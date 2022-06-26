5 maize mazes you can visit in Norfolk this summer
With the summer holidays just around the corner, the owners of farms and attractions across Norfolk are currently growing amazing maize mazes.
Here is what you have to look forward to this summer in the county.
1. Summer Mega Maze at Hirsty's Fun Park, Hemsby
Where: Hirsty's Family Fun Park, Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, NR29 4NL
When: July 23-September 5, 10am-4pm
Price: Adult: £7, child (3-16): £10, child (1-2): £7, under 1s: free
Enjoy all the fun of the farm at Hirsty's this summer at its giant maize maze with clues to a quiz and stickers to collect as you go around.
Other features at the fun park include a barrel train and a bale mountain and it is open every day during the season.
2. The Pumpkin House Maize Maze, Thursford
Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD
When: Wednesdays to Sundays throughout August, 10am-4pm
Price: TBC
Following the success of its unique pumpkin house for Halloween over the last few years, the owners of Brookhill Farm are creating a pumpkin-shaped maize maze this summer.
It will be surrounded by sunflowers, with the chance to pick your own, and there will also be hay bale towers, tractor tyre sand pits and a pop-up café.
3. The Wizard Maze and Play, Metton
Where: Hall Farm, Metton, NR11 8QU
When: July 23-September 4, 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm)
Price: Adult: £8.50, child: £9.50, under 3s free, family and group tickets available
A trip to this family-run farm and 12-acre maize maze is perfect combined with a day at the seaside as it is just three miles from Cromer.
There is also play equipment, zip wires, go karts, jumping pillows, a tractor train ride, animals and a café.
4. Field of Fun at Wroxham Barns, Hoveton
Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: July 23-September 5, 10am-5pm for Field of Fun
Price: Junior Farm, Fun Park and Field of Fun: £14.99pp, unlimited summer visits: £19.99pp pass, under-2s free, book online
Wroxham Barns already boasts a Junior Farm with lots of friendly animals and a Fun Park with rides, bouncy pillows and more.
You can get even more value for money this summer with the launch of the 12-acre Field of Fun, which includes a two-acre maize maze, sunflower meadow, and foam parties will take place every day at 3pm.
5. Hundred River Farm and Maze
Where: Valley Farm, Sotterley, NR34 7UH
When: Daily throughout summer holidays (exact dates TBC)
Price: TBC
Just across the Norfolk border in Sotterley in Suffolk, near Beccles, the Hundred River Farm runs nature-based activities throughout the year.
Each summer it opens a maize maze with stamps to collect and there is also an animal corner and play area.