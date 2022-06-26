News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 maize mazes you can visit in Norfolk this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:30 AM June 26, 2022
Ellie Hirst at Hirsty's Maize Maze in Hemsby, which is part of her family's farm. Picture: James Ba

Ellie Hirst at Hirsty's Maize Maze in Hemsby, which is part of her family's farm. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

With the summer holidays just around the corner, the owners of farms and attractions across Norfolk are currently growing amazing maize mazes.

Here is what you have to look forward to this summer in the county. 

The Hirsty's Family Fun Park Mega Maze at Hemsby, from the sky in 2014. Picture: Mike Page

The Hirsty's Family Fun Park Mega Maze at Hemsby, from the sky in 2014. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Archant

1. Summer Mega Maze at Hirsty's Fun Park, Hemsby

Where: Hirsty's Family Fun Park, Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, NR29 4NL

When: July 23-September 5, 10am-4pm 

Price: Adult: £7, child (3-16): £10, child (1-2): £7, under 1s: free

Enjoy all the fun of the farm at Hirsty's this summer at its giant maize maze with clues to a quiz and stickers to collect as you go around. 

Other features at the fun park include a barrel train and a bale mountain and it is open every day during the season. 

Pumpkin House in Thursford selling Christmas trees this year

Brookhill Farm will open to the public this summer with a maize maze and other attractions. - Credit: Brookhill Farm

2. The Pumpkin House Maize Maze, Thursford 

Where: Brookhill Farm, Fakenham Road, Thursford, NR21 0BD

When: Wednesdays to Sundays throughout August, 10am-4pm 

Price: TBC 

Following the success of its unique pumpkin house for Halloween over the last few years, the owners of Brookhill Farm are creating a pumpkin-shaped maize maze this summer.

It will be surrounded by sunflowers, with the chance to pick your own, and there will also be hay bale towers, tractor tyre sand pits and a pop-up café. 

Summer weather in North Norfolk. Leah Catten (left), 20, of Corpusty and Lucy Webb (right), 17 of Ay

The Wizard Maze in Metton. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

3. The Wizard Maze and Play, Metton

Where: Hall Farm, Metton, NR11 8QU

When: July 23-September 4, 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm) 

Price: Adult: £8.50, child: £9.50, under 3s free, family and group tickets available

A trip to this family-run farm and 12-acre maize maze is perfect combined with a day at the seaside as it is just three miles from Cromer.

There is also play equipment, zip wires, go karts, jumping pillows, a tractor train ride, animals and a café. 

The Field of Fun will see the Wroxham Barns site double in size. 

The Field of Fun will see the Wroxham Barns site double in size. - Credit: Chris Taylor

4. Field of Fun at Wroxham Barns, Hoveton

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: July 23-September 5, 10am-5pm for Field of Fun

Price: Junior Farm, Fun Park and Field of Fun: £14.99pp, unlimited summer visits: £19.99pp pass, under-2s free, book online

Wroxham Barns already boasts a Junior Farm with lots of friendly animals and a Fun Park with rides, bouncy pillows and more.

You can get even more value for money this summer with the launch of the 12-acre Field of Fun, which includes a two-acre maize maze, sunflower meadow, and foam parties will take place every day at 3pm. 

Jackie Donovan from Hundred River Farm and Maze.

Jackie Donovan from Hundred River Farm and Maze. - Credit: Nick Butcher

5. Hundred River Farm and Maze

Where: Valley Farm, Sotterley, NR34 7UH

When: Daily throughout summer holidays (exact dates TBC) 

Price: TBC 

Just across the Norfolk border in Sotterley in Suffolk, near Beccles, the Hundred River Farm runs nature-based activities throughout the year.

Each summer it opens a maize maze with stamps to collect and there is also an animal corner and play area. 

Norfolk

