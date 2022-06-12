News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Creators of The Pumpkin House launching maize maze at farm this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM June 12, 2022
Victoria Cushing in her Pumpkin House at Thursford where you can choose a pumpkin. Picture: DENISE

The creators of The Pumpkin House, Victoria and Henry Cushing, are launching a pumpkin-shaped maize maze this summer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There is plenty of fun to be had at a Norfolk farm this summer as the owners are launching a brand new pumpkin-shaped maize maze.

It is currently growing at Brookhill Farm in Thursford, near Fakenham, and will be open Wednesday to Sunday throughout August from 10am to 4pm.

It will be surrounded by sunflowers, with the chance to pick your own, and there will also be hay bale towers and tractor tyre sand pits.

There is plenty of car parking and there will be ice creams and a pop-up café. 

Mrs Cushing, who runs the farm with her husband Henry, said: "We have built up a following with The Pumpkin House and have the infrastructure now, so we wanted to offer more family activities throughout the year."

With the input costs of farming rising, diversification is more important than ever for the pair.

The maize maze follows the success of The Pumpkin House, a unique Halloween pick your own experience which has been running there since 2018.  

