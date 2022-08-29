Museum hosting day to showcase Norfolk's achievements

A Norfolk museum is hosting an event to celebrate the mechanical and manufacturing achievements of Norfolk.

The Made in Norfolk day at Bressingham Steam Museum, near Diss, will take place on Sunday, September 11.

There will be exhibitions from the museum's permanent collection and visiting exhibitors.

Parts of the museum's collection being showcased will include a Dad's Army Gilford bus, a steam roller and a steam portable made by Charles Burrell and Sons in Thetford, and a gallopers roundabout made by Savages in King's Lynn.

Visiting exhibitors will include a steam portable engine made by Youngs of Diss, a steam car built by Perseverance Works in Marsham and a showman's engine Queen Mary built by Charles Burrell and Sons.

The museum is also seeking private owners of objects, machinery, engines, equipment and vehicles made in Norfolk who would like to exhibit.

Those interested can contact the museum and ask for an entry form.