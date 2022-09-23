Harry Potter and Elvis to be shown at outdoor cinema in forest this weekend

Enjoy a magical night under the stars in the forest as an outdoor cinema is coming to Norfolk for the next three nights.

Luna Cinema, which tours across the country, will be at High Lodge in Thetford Forest from September 23 to 25.

Gates open at 6pm each night with the film starting at 7.30pm, which will be Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on Friday, the 2021 remake of musical West Side Story on Saturday and new biopic Elvis on Sunday.

Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets or can upgrade to a VIP package with deckchairs or sofas provided.

Luna Cinema runs over the next three nights in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Luna Cinema

There will be food vendors at the screening, including Little Moon's with its bite-sized mochi balls.

Guests can also pack a picnic, though they are not allowed to bring alcohol.

There will be a full bar at the event, serving BrewDog beer, Bathtub gin, sparkling wine, cocktails, Lyre's non-alcoholic spirits, soft drinks and more.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are so excited to be coming to Thetford Forest for our 2022 season and 15th consecutive year of bringing people together through the magical experience of cinema under the stars"

Tickets are priced from £16 and are available to buy on the Luna Cinema website.