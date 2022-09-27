Firework extravaganza set for 'bigger and better' return

Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club will host the firework night on November 5 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A popular fireworks display is set to light up the region's skies once again later this year.

Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club will host a firework extravaganza which will take place at Gunton Park, Lowestoft, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, between 6pm and 9pm.

Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend the event which will play host to an hour of fireworks.

The event will also offer a funfair, a fire eater and a selection of food and drink stalls, and more.

Danny Steel, committee member at Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club, said: "This year's our third ever fireworks night and is set to be bigger and better than ever.

"Last year was very successful and we can't wait to welcome people back."

People that would like to attend the event must purchase a ticket in advance via the website.

Tickets cost £5 each (plus a small booking fee), while under five's go free.

There is also free parking at Pleasurewood Hills on the night.