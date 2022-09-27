News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Firework extravaganza set for 'bigger and better' return

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:40 PM September 27, 2022
Cromer New Year Fireworks 2020Byline: Sonya Duncan(C) Archant 2020

Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club will host the firework night on November 5 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A popular fireworks display is set to light up the region's skies once again later this year.

Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club will host a firework extravaganza which will take place at Gunton Park, Lowestoft, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, between 6pm and 9pm.

Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend the event which will play host to an hour of fireworks.

The event will also offer a funfair, a fire eater and a selection of food and drink stalls, and more.

Danny Steel will be a judge on the talent show.

Danny Steel, Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club - Credit: Nick Butcher

Danny Steel, committee member at Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club, said: "This year's our third ever fireworks night and is set to be bigger and better than ever.

"Last year was very successful and we can't wait to welcome people back."

People that would like to attend the event must purchase a ticket in advance via the website.

A poster of the event

A poster of the event - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
  2. 2 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
  3. 3 Norfolk food firm fined £75,000 for releasing polluted liquid into brook
  1. 4 Quarry to get new NDR access road after villagers complain about lorries
  2. 5 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
  3. 6 Harry Potter actor visits award-winning Norfolk fish and chip shop
  4. 7 Claims Liz Truss already facing Tory attempts to trigger no confidence vote
  5. 8 The Range announces opening date of second city store
  6. 9 Concerns raised over camera at popular beach car park
  7. 10 Former Norwich teacher on trial for historical sex offences

Tickets cost £5 each (plus a small booking fee), while under five's go free.

There is also free parking at Pleasurewood Hills on the night.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon