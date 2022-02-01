Lionel Richie cancels summer show at Blicking Estate

Lionel Richie has cancelled his summer show at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Supplied

Lionel Richie has announced he is cancelling his 2022 European summer tour due to Covid.

The Grammy award-winning singer, known for hits such as All Night Long and Dancing on the Ceiling, has called off upcoming dates, including his show at the Blickling Estate on July 6.

In a statement, he said: “As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer.

“The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely."

All tickets and packages for his shows will be refunded.

Purchasers will be contacted directly with more information on the refund process.