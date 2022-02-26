News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Line-up for Latitude set to be announced and you can get tickets early

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:59 AM February 26, 2022
An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The line-up will be announced in March for Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Archant

Set your alarms as there is only a few days to go until the line-up for Latitude Festival 2022 is revealed.

The festival will once again take place in Suffolk's Henham Park from Thursday, July 21 until Sunday, July 24. 

The family-friendly event combines chart-topping acts, big name comedians, children's activities and much more.

The first names will be announced at 10am on Tuesday, March 1 both here and on the Latitude social media pages.

The 2021 headliners on the Obelisk Arena main stage were Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastile: ReOrchestrated and Bombay Bicycle Club and around 40,000 people attended.

It was allowed to go ahead at full capacity as it was part of the government's Events Research Programme. 

You can also sign up to the mailing list on the Latitude website to get early access to tickets 24 hours before general sale.

Latitude Festival
Suffolk

