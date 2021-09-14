Published: 3:03 PM September 14, 2021

Let's Rock Norwich takes place this September in Earlham Park, celebrating the music of the 80s. - Credit: Archant

From timings to parking, here is all you need to know ahead of Let's Rock Norwich 2021.

Let's Rock 2019. Pic: Lee Blanchflower. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Where does Let's Rock Norwich take place and what are the timings?

Let's Rock is a family-friendly music festival that celebrates the music of the 80s, featuring some of the biggest stars of the decade.

It will be held in Earlham Park, Norwich, on Saturday, September 25.

The gates open at 11am with the festival starting at midday and finishing at 10.30pm.

Wet Wet Wet are playing at Let's Rock Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Who is playing at Let's Rock Norwich?

The event was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and many of the acts have carried over to the new 2021 date, including Wet Wet Wet and The Boomtown Rats.

Also performing are Tony Hadley, ABC, Howard Jones, Sister Sledge, Kim Wilde, Betty Boo, Hue and Cry, Big Country, Then Jerico, Altered Images, Peter Coyle, Kym Mazelle, Fiction Factory, Modern Romance and Odyssey.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER - Credit: Archant

Is there parking at Let's Rock Norwich?

The on-site parking spaces are all sold out.

How do I get there by public transport?

First Bus will be running additional blue line buses (25 and 26) to Earlham Park on the day.

Details of these will be available closer to the festival on the First Bus website.

Crowds enjoying Let's Rock Norwich 2019. - Credit: Archant

What food is available at the event?

While you can bring your own picnic, there will be a wide variety of stalls offering everything from Mexican to Chinese food.

What can and can’t I bring to Let's Rock Norwich?

You are not permitted to bring alcohol, but there will be bars at the event.

You can bring soft drinks and water (500ml or less per drink) as long as the bottles are unopened and sealed when you arrive.

You can bring your own tables and chairs to the event.

No glass or sharp objects, including picnic cutlery, can be brought in and neither can any barbecues.

Small tents (up to one metre in height) are permitted in the arena.

The only dogs allowed on site are guide dogs.

The VIP area at Let's Rock Norwich 2019. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Do I need to take a Covid test?

More information will be released on the Let's Rock Norwich Facebook page soon, but you will need to produce a negative lateral flow test or show evidence of double vaccination on the NHS app with a Covid pass.

Are tickets still available and how much do they cost?

Tier three adult tickets (aged 13+) cost £46.20 – including a booking fee.

Children aged three to 12 get in for free, but you still need to book tickets for them (not required for under-threes). While VIP passes are £176 (including booking fee).

Buy at letsrocknorwich.com