Wolf Alice wow crowd to close day one of Latitude

Published: 11:24 AM July 24, 2021

Some bands burst on to the scene and catch the zeitgeist.

But for long periods in Wolf Alice’s early days their sound seemed out of step.

The indie quartet were a guitar band during a period when it was certainly not deemed fashionable to strap on a Fender.

But now with a new generation of neo post-punk agitators breaking through - check out Shame, bdrmm and Working Men’s Club - Wolf Alice have taken their rightful place as indie royalty.

And there will be more headline slots to come. But this one will always be special as the first proper festival since Covid wreaked havoc on the live music scene.

Ellie Roswell and the band were on sparkling form racing through old favourites including Bros and Silk. But it was new tracks that really had the crowd in rapture.

Smile and Last Man on the Earth sounded truly mighty.

Don’t be surprised if performances like this on the back of the brilliant latest release Blue Weekend send Wolf Alice in to the stratosphere.