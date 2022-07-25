News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Foals review: Band delve into disco for Latitude headline set

Published: 10:32 AM July 25, 2022
foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Arriving on stage flanked by descending neon lighting rigs and a trippy visual display, Foals took to the Obelisk Stage on Saturday night hoping to fly the flag for rock and roll at Latitude Festival 2022.

When the line-up was announced the band stood out among a trio of headliners which I found a little uninspiring, with upcoming groups on the smaller stages filling me with far more excitement.

foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bouncing on to the stage, the band launch in to 'Wake Me Up' from new album Life Is Yours, which perfectly demonstrates the new disco direction the band has headed in, with shimmering guitars punctuating a pulsating bassline.

The band then delve into their back catalogue for 'Mountain at My Gates' and 'The Runner', both are ideal stadium rockers to get the crowd singing along, however the latter seems to go on forever.

Foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

It becomes a theme of their set, with many songs outstaying their welcome, at one point singer Yannis Philippakis tells festival-goers to sit down, presumably with the intention of having them jump up at the song's chorus.

But it seems many of the crowd get either fed up or cramped up after a couple of minutes and begin to rise early, meaning most are already standing by the time the chorus kicks in.

Foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The set highlight is without doubt 2013's 'My Number' which gets everyone pogoing to its chugging guitar line and catchy lyrics.

Now nearly 10 years old, the track has stood the test of time as an indie classic as demonstrated by its punchy rendition in tonight's set.

foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Foals put on a great show, with tickertape and confetti blasting across Henham Park as the group turn in a perfectly polished performance, but those looking for some of the experimentation of their earlier material will have gone home a little disappointed.

Three tracks from tonight's set are taken from their latest album, which is packed with more floor-fillers than headbangers, and while the new direction has to be admired, it does see them slowly morphing in to the Bee Gees.

Foals perform at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Thankfully a rousing close to the set of rockers such as 'Black Bull', 'Inhaler' and 'Two Steps. Twice' get the crowd bouncing again, sending most home happy, however it did leave me wanting a little bit more.

Latitude Festival
