Latitude Festival 2021: Supergrass kicks off sunny second day

Published: 6:44 PM July 24, 2021

Crowds bustled through the dust and into a humid Henham Park on Saturday for day two of Latitude Festival.

Despite car park queues causing delays for some, the return to gigging normality continued at pace with Britpop heroes Supergrass kickstarting the day on the Obilisk Stage.

Some festival goers were delayed as car parks bulged causing queues on arrival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They were introduced on stage by comedian Adam Buxton, who had hearts in mouths when he announced frontman Gaz Coombes had been forced to "isolate in a portaloo for three days".

But his trick was short-lived as the band appeared behind him and ripped into 'Caught By The Fuzz'.

Adam Buxton introducing Supergrass. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Supergrass got the crowd moving with a hit-filled set featuring classics such as 'Pumping On Your Stereo' and 'Alright'.

Supergrass on stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

So far, predicted rain has been nowhere to be seen, with the sun-drenched Latin garage pop of Los Bitchos fitting sunny scenes on the BBC Sounds Stage.

Sally- Ann Lucky on the Saturday of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Elsewhere, festival goers were in stiches watching top class comedy from Katherine Ryan and Mark Watson.

Crowds were soon anticipating Saturday night's headliners, 90s dance legends The Chemical Brothers and Sleaford Mods stepping in for Fontaines DC for a set which is sure to divide opinion.

