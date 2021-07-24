News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Latitude Festival 2021: Supergrass kicks off sunny second day

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:44 PM July 24, 2021   
Supergrass on stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Supergrass on stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds bustled through the dust and into a humid Henham Park on Saturday for day two of Latitude Festival.

Despite car park queues causing delays for some, the return to gigging normality continued at pace with Britpop heroes Supergrass kickstarting the day on the Obilisk Stage.

Some festival goers were delayed as car parks bulged causing queues on arrival.

Some festival goers were delayed as car parks bulged causing queues on arrival.

They were introduced on stage by comedian Adam Buxton, who had hearts in mouths when he announced frontman Gaz Coombes had been forced to "isolate in a portaloo for three days". 

But his trick was short-lived as the band appeared behind him and ripped into 'Caught By The Fuzz'.

Adam Buxton introducing Supergrass. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adam Buxton introducing Supergrass. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Supergrass got the crowd moving with a hit-filled set featuring classics such as 'Pumping On Your Stereo' and 'Alright'.

Supergrass on stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Supergrass on stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

So far, predicted rain has been nowhere to be seen, with the sun-drenched Latin garage pop of Los Bitchos fitting sunny scenes on the BBC Sounds Stage.

Sally- Ann Lucky on the Saturday of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sally- Ann Lucky on the Saturday of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Elsewhere, festival goers were in stiches watching top class comedy from Katherine Ryan and Mark Watson.

Crowds were soon anticipating Saturday night's headliners, 90s dance legends The Chemical Brothers and Sleaford Mods stepping in for Fontaines DC for a set which is sure to divide opinion.

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latitude festival 2021 is now underway with reveleers enjoying the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Br

Latitude festival 2021 is now underway with reveleers enjoying the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Wild swimmers at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Wild swimmers at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adele King and Megan Pilcher King at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adele King and Megan Pilcher King at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Supergrass on Saturday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday of Latitude Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday of Latitude Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday of Latitude Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday of Latitude Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday of Latitude Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday of Latitude Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds packed the Obelisk arena to dance in the sun. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Festival goers chill out in the pamper area of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Festival goers chill out in the pamper area of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday night at Latitude 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday night at Latitude 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

