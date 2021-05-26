Line-up for Latitude Festival 2021 set to be announced

Published: 12:21 PM May 26, 2021

The full line-up for Latitude Festival 2021 is set to be announced - Credit: Nick Butcher

The full line-up for this year's Latitude Festival is set to be announced, its founder has pledged.

Melvin Benn said on Wednesday (May 26) that the complete list of bands, artists and other performers would be revealed at 10am on Thursday.

Melvin Benn, founder and organiser of Latitude, is confident the 2021 festival will go ahead - Credit: Nick Butcher

The eagerly-anticipated announcement had been delayed to allow organisers to learn from a pilot festival at Liverpool's Sefton Park at the beginning of May.

Ticket holders for the Sefton Park gig and a trio of other events on Merseyside were required to take a lateral flow Covid test and return a negative result beforehand.

But the city's health chief has said the trial did not cause any detectable spread of the virus, with just 11 people out of more than 13,000 who attended later testing positive.

Latitude Festival 2021 is due to take place in July - Credit: Nick Butcher

And, in a personal message to festival-goers, Mr Benn outlined his optimism that the Henham Park extravaganza, scheduled for July 22-25, can go ahead.

You may also want to watch:

"As you will have seen from some press reports, the government’s Event Research Programme (ERP) has been operational for much of this month and has now concluded," he said.

"I produced one of the shows, The Sefton Park pilot. It totally confirmed what was missing in my life at the moment: the joy of being in a field with like-minded people enjoying music and life.

Latitude Festival 2021 is due to take place in July - Credit: Archant

"I believe it was a massive success and demonstrated there is a way to produce festivals in a Covid-safe manner."

Mr Benn added: "You may also have just seen our exciting news that we will be running a second pilot show event, this time a 10,000-person camping event at Donington Park, as part of the second phase of the ERP.

"I see this as confirmation that they believe in the June 21 date [when lockdown restrictions end] just as much as the prime minister does. That’s also why I today have the confidence to talk about our new headline partner, cinch.

Latitude Festival 2021 is due to take place in July - Credit: Nick Butcher

"cinch believes that Latitude can happen this year just as much as I do, and to that end I will be releasing the line-up tomorrow at 10am. The summer is coming."

Headliners for the 2021 festival were previously announced as Bastille, Snow Patrol and Lewis Capaldi, although the latter has postponed his set until 2022.

Folk duo First Aid Kit are also set to perform.

Latitude Festival 2021 is due to take place in July - Credit: Archant



